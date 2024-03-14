With the Showdown Series event coming to an end in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the final set of player SBCs for the promo, featuring Alessandro Bastoni and Stanislav Lobotka. Both Serie A superstars will be representing Inter and Napoli, respectively, ahead of their much-anticipated clash in the league.

This fixture is between the current league leaders Inter and reigning Serie A champions Napoli, making it arguably the most exciting match in Italian football. With the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni vs Stanislav Lobotka Showdown SBCs now up for grabs, there is plenty of hype surrounding this clash in the virtual world.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni vs Stanislav Lobotka Showdown SBCs

This is probably the biggest discrepancy in requirements and overall expected costs of all the Showdown SBC sets released so far in EA FC 24 during the Showdown Series event. While Alessandro Bastoni requires three squads to be unlocked, Stanislav Lobotka only requires one segment.

These are the requirements for the Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni:

Task 1: Italy

Number of players from Italy: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Serie A

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum one in your starting 1

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the only squad of the Stanislav Lobotka SBC:

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Both SBCs require Team of the Week players, which are always expensive due to their rarity and usability in a variety of SBCs. This should make the SBCs more expensive than expected.

Cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni vs Stanislav Lobotka Showdown SBCs

With the Ultimate Birthday promo beginning soon and the latest season of Ultimate Team underway, there are several ways to obtain fodder players. However, for those looking to undertake the SBCs from scratch, these are the cheapest available players.

Here are the cheapest solutions for the Bastoni SBC in EA FC 24:

Italy

Geyse: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 73,000 coins

Serie A

Sandra Panos: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

Top Form

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 121,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Lobotka SBC in EA FC 24:

Sandra Panos: 87

Pernille Harder: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 93,000 coins