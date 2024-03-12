EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The most exciting and anticipated set of player SBCs of the Showdown Series promo is now live in EA FC 24, with Joao Felix and Memphis Depay receiving amazing boosted versions. They will be representing FC Barcelona and Atletic Madrid, respectively, ahead of their La Liga clash, a game which could determine the fate of the league's top four standings.

Both Joao Felix and Memphis Depay possess five-star skills, making them extremely valuable in the current meta of EA FC 24. Not only do they possess shooting, dribbling, and passing skills, but they now also have the pace and PlayStyles to beat the best defenders in the game. This makes their Showdown SBC even more interesting, as the winner of their match will get a +2 overall.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBCs

These are the most expensive Showdown SBCs released so far during the promo, and it is evident in the number of squads required. While the Akanji vs Clark Showdown was expensive, both Joao Felix and Memphis Depay are significantly more expensive in EA FC 24.

These are the requirements for Joao Felix in EA FC 24:

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Memphis Depay SBC in EA FC 24:

Los Colchoneros

Number of players from Atletico Madrid: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

LaLiga

Players from the LaLiga: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Cheapest solution of the EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBC

With fodder being cheaper during the ongoing EA FC 24 Campaign re-release promo, it is slightly easier to complete these SBCs.

These are the cheapest solutions for the FC Barcelona forward Joao Felix in EA FC 24:

FC Barcelona

Jorginho: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Borja Iglesias: 83

Sebastian Haller: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Casey Murphy: 83

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Inigo Martinez: 82

Dusan Tadic: 82

Cost: 10,000 coins

LaLiga

Marta Torrejon: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Jorginho: 83

Cost: 21,500 coins

Top Form

Geyse: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 56,000 coins

85-rated squad

Irene Paredes: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 40,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 101,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 188,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest solutions for Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay's EA FC 24 SBC:

Los Colchoneros

Marta Torrejon: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Jorginho: 83

Cost: 21,500 coins

LaLiga

Irene Paredes: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 40,000 coins

Top form

Geyse: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 56,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 101,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 188,000 coins

The winner of the game will receive a +2 boost in EA FC 24.