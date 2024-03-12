EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The most exciting and anticipated set of player SBCs of the Showdown Series promo is now live in EA FC 24, with Joao Felix and Memphis Depay receiving amazing boosted versions. They will be representing FC Barcelona and Atletic Madrid, respectively, ahead of their La Liga clash, a game which could determine the fate of the league's top four standings.
Both Joao Felix and Memphis Depay possess five-star skills, making them extremely valuable in the current meta of EA FC 24. Not only do they possess shooting, dribbling, and passing skills, but they now also have the pace and PlayStyles to beat the best defenders in the game. This makes their Showdown SBC even more interesting, as the winner of their match will get a +2 overall.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBCs
These are the most expensive Showdown SBCs released so far during the promo, and it is evident in the number of squads required. While the Akanji vs Clark Showdown was expensive, both Joao Felix and Memphis Depay are significantly more expensive in EA FC 24.
These are the requirements for Joao Felix in EA FC 24:
FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Top form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Memphis Depay SBC in EA FC 24:
Los Colchoneros
- Number of players from Atletico Madrid: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
LaLiga
- Players from the LaLiga: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Top form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Cheapest solution of the EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBC
With fodder being cheaper during the ongoing EA FC 24 Campaign re-release promo, it is slightly easier to complete these SBCs.
These are the cheapest solutions for the FC Barcelona forward Joao Felix in EA FC 24:
FC Barcelona
- Jorginho: 83
- Hannah Blundell: 83
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Sebastian Haller: 83
- Marco Asensio: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Casey Murphy: 83
- Vanessa Gilles: 83
- Leah Galton: 83
- Inigo Martinez: 82
- Dusan Tadic: 82
Cost: 10,000 coins
LaLiga
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 84
- Milan Skriniar: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Jorginho: 83
Cost: 21,500 coins
Top Form
- Geyse: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 56,000 coins
85-rated squad
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 40,000 coins
86-rated squad
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Mahdi Camara: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 64,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 101,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 188,000 coins
Meanwhile, these are the cheapest solutions for Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay's EA FC 24 SBC:
Los Colchoneros
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 84
- Milan Skriniar: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Jorginho: 83
Cost: 21,500 coins
LaLiga
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 40,000 coins
Top form
- Geyse: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 56,000 coins
86-rated squad
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Mahdi Camara: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 64,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 101,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Geyse: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 115,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 188,000 coins
The winner of the game will receive a +2 boost in EA FC 24.