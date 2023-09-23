EA FC 24 anti-cheat not working - Possible solutions and more

The EA anti-cheat software comes with FC 24 for PC users to ensure that no player is resorting to unfair means to spoil the experience for others. This tool is automatically downloaded along with the game files and runs simultaneously with the main game. While it's expected not to cause any trouble, certain known issues are triggering once again for the players.

A major crux of these problems has been present since FIFA 23, which created plenty of issues for the community. While the reports during the early access of FC 24 are lesser in numbers, some users have taken to social media to bring them to light.

The exact cause of the EA anti-cheat error is not always known; however, there are some steps players can take, which might not guarantee success but have been known to solve the commonly occurring issues.

All known FC 24 anti-cheat issues and possible solutions

Reinstall the game

While this is the most obvious solution, some of the problems with the anti-cheat are caused by one or many corrupted game files. They can be solved by reinstalling said files. While it could eat more data for players, a clean reinstall can often solve the complications for good.

This solution usually works when the anti-cheat fails to update on its own.

Use administration settings

Opening FC 24 from the shortcut is also known to cause failure, as the EA anti-cheat sometimes loads up on its own. What you can do instead is execute the game client as an administrator. This automatically forces the anti-cheat to bypass the normal executable and work properly. Do note that the main executable file, and not the shortcut, is to be run as an administrator.

Enabling secure boot

This is a big problem for those who are on Windows 11 and have secure boot disabled. Typically, both the EA anti-cheat and FC 24 will fail to execute if you have it disabled.

To enable the secure boot, you'll have to access your system's BIOS settings and then make the necessary changes. The process will differ slightly based on your hardware's setup.

Starting from the EA app

Irrespective of whether you've bought the game from the Epic Games Store or Steam, having the EA app is a must. By linking your accounts, you can add the title to your EA library. Instead of launching from the Epic Games Store or Steam, you can start the game directly from the EA app (previously Origin). This method is known to fix the anti-cheat on most occasions.

Reinstalling the anti-cheat

It might not be common knowledge, but EA allows users to install their anti-cheat directly. This can be done using the EA anti-cheat installer, which is quite commonly available.

This method involves uninstalling the existing variant and installing a fresh copy of the anti-cheat tool. Do note that having the anti-cheat is a must; otherwise, your game won't even start.