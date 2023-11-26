EA FC 24 Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

With Sunday here, EA Sports has released the Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24. This Squad Building Challenge is the third iteration in the series of SBCs that have been released regularly since Black Friday, with various new items and promos being dropped since Thanksgiving. The single-tasked challenge will yield a pack reward if completed by 6 pm GMT on November 27.

The number of new and returning items available in this SBC's reward pool are due to the Black Friday event. EA FC 24 players looking to snag some good cards should ideally be looking for as many packs as possible to either meet fodder demands for high-rated challenges or to stand a chance to randomly pack a good card.

This article is a short guide on how to complete the Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC. It includes a discussion about this content's reward, its cheapest possible solution, and its estimated fodder cost.

The Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC will live in EA FC 24 for a day

Much like the last two days' Squad Building Challenges, the Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC is not that complicated to complete. Despite chemistry restrictions and other requirements, the cost of fodder to beat it is also not that hish, especially when considering the reward on offer.

Here are all the requirements that EA FC 24 players need to take into account while attempting the challenge:

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 3

Same league #: Minimum of 5

Same club #: Minimum of 3

# of rare cards: Minimum of 9

Player card level: Exactly Gold

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum of 28

Estimated cost of fodder: 7,000 to 7,500 Coins across all platforms

Pack Reward: Mega Pack

Cheapest solution

While the price of the Squad Building Challenge will obviously vary from player to player depending on the fodder they have available in their EA FC 24 club, here is a cheap, sample solution to this Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC. At the time of writing, the fodder cost of the squad listed below is around 7,500 to 7,600 coins.

GK: Boyd

Defense: Davidson, Milazzo, Fernando

Midfield: Avila, Saul, Andonova, Jonathan Viera, Lamela

Forward: Jensen, Franssi

Readers should note that the in-game transfer market is volatile, and the estimated price of fodder for the squad may vary over time. That said, with only a day left to attempt the Squad Building Challenge, players can expect the cost to stay relatively stable over the allotted time and obviously it can be mitigated further by using fodder from their own club.

More fodder can be obtained by grinding Ultimate Team modes such as Squad Battles and Division Rivals, and considering the fact the reward for completing the Black Friday Challenge 3 SBC is a Mega Pack that costs significantly more to buy from the store, all EA FC 24 players should ideally try to complete the challenge before time runs out.