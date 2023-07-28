EA FC 24 Borussia Dortmund players predicted ratings

Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the release of EA FC 24 are keen to witness Borussia Dortmund's overall rating in the game. Dortmund are well-known for their outstanding potential and offensive style of play, and they have a sizable following in the online football community. That said, their performance in the 2022–23 campaign was unpredictable.

They finished the Bundesliga season in second place, a single point behind Bayern Munich. On the other hand, they lost in the round of 16 in both the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League. Their success this season is expected to have a big influence on how they play in EA FC 24.

Borussia Dortmund players in EA FC 24 are expected to have a consistent overall rating

Borussia Dortmund celebrating a goal (Image via Getty)

Borussia Dortmund's offensive brilliance this season—the second-highest goal total in the Bundesliga with 83 goals, was one of their biggest strengths. The squad's success was greatly determined by players like Julian Brandt, Sebastien Haller, and Donyell Malen, each finishing the season with nine goals.

Dortmund's defense, on the other hand, underperformed, allowing 44 goals in the Bundesliga, the most of the top four clubs. This defensive flaw was a result of key players' season-long injuries. As a result, their ratings in the game may reflect this fact, giving online players a challenging and difficult choice.

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful for their next season (Image via Getty)

Dortmund strengthened their team in 2023 by adding Felix Nmecha and Marcel Sabitzer. These acquisitions will undoubtedly boost their overall performance in EA FC 24, giving gamers plenty of skills to master and plan with. However, the team also had to bid farewell to stars like Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Jude Bellingham.

While this might impact the team's overall rating, it also opens up opportunities for players to develop creative strategies in the virtual football environment. Here's a list of Borussia Dortmund footballers, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23:

Goalkeepers

Alexander Meyer - 74 (+4)

Gregor Kobel - 86 (+4)

Marcel Lotka - 67

Defenders

Mats Hummels - 84 (-2)

Thomas Meunier - 76 (-2)

Niklas Sule - 85 (+3)

Marius Wolf - 77

Ramy Bensebaini - 80 (+2)

Julian Ryerson - 76 (+5)

Mateu Morey - 72 (-1)

Antonios Papadopoulos - 66 (+1)

Nico Schlotterbeck - 82 (+2)

Soumaila Coulibaly - 65 (+2)

Midfielders

Marco Reus - 85

Marcel Sabitzer - 82(+1)

Emre Can - 83 (+1)

Julian Brandt - 83 (+1)

Salih Ozcan - 79 (+6)

Felix Nmecha - 72 (+6)

Abdoulaye Kamara - 60 (+1)

Ole Pohlmann - 61

Forwards

Thorgan Hazard - 77 (-4)

Sebastien Haller - 82

Karim Adeyemi - 78 (+4)

Giovanni Reyna - 78(+1)

Paul-Philipp Besong - 60 (+3)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - 69

Youssoufa Moukoko - 75 (+6)

Julien Duranville - 64

Julian Brandt has the potential to lead Borussia Dortmund to victory (Image via Getty)

Julian Brandt had an impressive season in 2022-23, showing an impressive improvement in his performance compared to the previous Dortmund season. The 27-year-old German midfielder scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists in all competitions. His consistency, creativity, and dribbling skills were noteworthy and will likely make him a sought-after player in the game.

With Dortmund's mix of success and failure in the 2022-23 season, their overall rating in EA FC 24 is highly anticipated. Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund and their personnel, including Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, and Marco Reus, will remain top picks for loyal fans, and their presence in-game will undoubtedly challenge experienced virtual football players.