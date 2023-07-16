Will EA Sports FC 24 have singleplayer content? Exploring all possible game modes

EA Sports FC 24's features were announced recently, and fans are eager to learn more as we get closer to the release date. Like every other version, the latest entry will have both online and offline game modes. While the former provides the community with a competitive rush, offline offerings allow them to experience the raw essence of the game.

Let's take a look at some offline modes in EA Sports FC 24 that you will be able to enjoy at their full potential.

Kick Off, Squad Battles, and other EA Sports FC 24 singleplayer content

1) Kick Off

Kick Off will let you quickly play short matches in EA Sports FC 24. You can opt for your favorite club against the title's AI or a friend who has access to a controller or a keyboard. The team and squad edits will also be available according to the most recent squad update.

2) Squad Battles

Squad Battles (Image via EA Sports)

In this mode, you can play against other EA Sports FC 24 FUT teams controlled by AI. You can compete with lineups from all over the world and win rewards. It's a challenging mode that will test your skills against other squads and rank you on a leaderboard. You can play up to 42 games every week with a campaign refresh.

3) Career Mode

Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

Career Mode allows you to play as a footballer or a manager and compete with AI-controlled challenges. As a manager, you use the team's budget to buy or sell players to build your dream squad and lead them to glory.

In the player mode, you can create a whole new player and pick a position of your choice or opt for an existing player. Depending on the team you choose, you can play in different tournaments and leagues that are available. It's an immersive mode where your choices matter.

4) FUT Friendlies

FUT Friendlies (Image via EA Sports)

Friendlies mode is a way to play FUT casual matches with friends or against the AI in EA Sports FC 24. In this mode, you play under certain stipulations depending on which House Rules you pick. You can also play online or locally, with a lot of options to explore both single and co-op. You are not under any competitive pressure in this mode, as there are no ladders to climb.

5) FUT Drafts

FUT Draft (Image via EA Sports)

In FUT Drafts, you can build a team from a randomly drafted pool of players available in FUT and play against AI. This lets you challenge your team-building skills. FUT Drafts tests your ability to make the right calls to bring out the best possible from your squad. Capable of going online, there are many sub-modes you can play to finish as high as possible and get the best rewards.

6) Volta

Volta (Image via EA Sports)

Volta in EA Sports FC 24 brings back the fun of playing street football and futsal. In this mode, you can create your own character and get better by playing alone or with others in matches and skill games.

Volta has various options, like Arcade, Squads, and Battles. You can also customize your player with different clothes and accessories.

7) Tournaments

A still from the EA Sports FC 24 trailer (Image via EA Sports)

In this mode, you can make your own customized tournament with your own rules and teams. Tournament can be played with friends if more than one controller is accessible, to make the experience more fun and casually competitive.

There are abundant football clubs available from various countries to choose from. You can compete in the UEFA Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, or the Women's International Cup.

8) Training Centre

Training Centre (Image via EA Sports)

In the Training Centre, you are put through various practice drills where you excel at football skills like passing, crossing, free kicks, and dribbling. You are then given a score and rank according to how you perform and you can retry them to try to beat your own high score. There are challenges in this EA Sports FC 24 mode that you can complete to hone your skills.

9) Practice Arena

Practice Arena (Image via EA Sports)

Arena mode lets you freely have 1v1 with a keeper. In the Arena, you can choose a player and a goalkeeper to practice and get better at dribbling, shooting, or goalkeeping. You can also practice free kicks and penalties to improve your skills even more. It's a great place option to train and work on your virtual soccer abilities.

EA Sports FC 24 has different modes for people who like to play alone. From quick matches in Kick Off to immersive experiences in Career Mode, there are options for everyone. Whether you want to have a casual game, test your skills, or practice, the singleplayer modes in EA Sports FC 24 offer entertainment for solo players.

