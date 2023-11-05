EA FC 24 Centurions Cup Objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

EA Sports has released the Centurions Cup Objective in EA FC 24, and players have a week to complete its challenges. This inclusion was introduced as part of the ongoing promo and has certain rules that must be followed. As its name suggests, the objective set is designed to reward gamers playing the Centurions Cup in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly mode.

This article will go through all the rewards and tasks that EA FC 24 players will need to complete to maximize their gains from that Cup. It will also offer a few tips and tricks on how to get the best possible outcomes.

The Centurions Cup Objectives are live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team mode

With the second week of Centurions promo, EA Sports has released several highly-rated cards, and the best way to get them is by opening packs. Completing the whole objective set is slated to yield many packs containing impressive items. This makes the new objective quite lucrative, especially considering it rewards playing the game mode associated with Centurions.

Here is a full list of all the challenges and their corresponding rewards for EA FC 24 gamers playing the Centurions Cup.

Play one match in the associated game mode and get a 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

Win two matches in the associated game mode and get Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win four matches in the associated game mode and get 1000 XP progression towards seasonal rewards

Win six matches in the associated game mode and get 500 XP progression towards seasonal rewards + one of three 80+ Overall Player Pick Pack

Win eight matches in the associated game mode and get 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win nine matches in the associated game mode and get 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 10 matches in the associated game mode and get one of three 80+ Overall Player Pick Pack

Complete all seven tasks to earn the group reward consisting of an 83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Is the Centurions Cup Objective worth it? More information on the game mode

With EA FC 24 only about a month old, here is a rundown of how the Cup game mode works. The Live Ultimate Team Friendly Centurions Cup will be available to complete for around eight more days, but it comes with certain rules that gamers should keep in mind.

For starters, they should ideally try to get started on the mode early on, considering it can be played only four times in a day. The full set requires one to win ten times, so this objective is bound to take a couple of days to finish. Furthermore, the squad that they can use can only have one loan player.

That said, the tasks — especially the ones granting XP — are very much worth completing. EA FC 24 players don't necessarily need to complete all the tasks. But, they should try to win ten within the week to maximize their gains.