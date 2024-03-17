EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC under the Ultimate Birthday promo, with the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon card now being up for grabs exclusively via the new Squad Building Challenge. This French midfielder has received an incredible boost with his fresh item, as well as brand new PlayStyle+ traits to improve his performance on the virtual pitch.
This is the Frenchman's second special card of the season after his Centurions version, and it is far better. The 91-rated item now also has a five-star weak foot, as well as the Bruiser and Quickstep PlayStyle+ traits. This makes the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon an even more viable defensive midfielder in this game's current meta.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC
Unlike the recently released Roberto Carlos Ultimate Birthday Squad Building Challenge, the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC only requires nine segments to be completed. These are the requirements:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Chelsea
- Chelsea players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
The requirement of multiple Team of the Week players will definitely increase the overall cost of the SBC.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:
Born Legend
- Any 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star
- Any 11 rare silver players
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon)
- 11 80-rated gold players
Chelsea
- Luka Modric: 87
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
Cost: 59,000 coins
France
- Frenkie De Jong: 87
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Marquinhos: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Ilkay Gundogan: 86
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
Cost: 85,000 coins
Top Notch
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Alexander Sorloth: 88
- Mats Hummels: 88
- Mario Gomez: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Ismael Bennacer: 84
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Klara Buhl: 83
Cost: 125,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 154,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Mario Gotze: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 175,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 244,000 coins
That marks the end of this guide.