EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC under the Ultimate Birthday promo, with the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon card now being up for grabs exclusively via the new Squad Building Challenge. This French midfielder has received an incredible boost with his fresh item, as well as brand new PlayStyle+ traits to improve his performance on the virtual pitch.

This is the Frenchman's second special card of the season after his Centurions version, and it is far better. The 91-rated item now also has a five-star weak foot, as well as the Bruiser and Quickstep PlayStyle+ traits. This makes the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon an even more viable defensive midfielder in this game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Unlike the recently released Roberto Carlos Ultimate Birthday Squad Building Challenge, the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC only requires nine segments to be completed. These are the requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

France

France players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The requirement of multiple Team of the Week players will definitely increase the overall cost of the SBC.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon)

11 80-rated gold players

Chelsea

Luka Modric: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 59,000 coins

France

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Paulina Dudek: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Cost: 85,000 coins

Top Notch

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Alexander Sorloth: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Mario Gomez: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Klara Buhl: 83

Cost: 125,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mario Gotze: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 175,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 244,000 coins

That marks the end of this guide.