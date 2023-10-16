EA FC 24 crossplay not working - Potential fix and solutions

EA FC 24 has undoubtedly expanded the scope for crossplay as this year's launch makes the feature available across all game modes. Unlike in FIFA 23, players will be able to bypass the restrictions put by their platforms when playing game modes like FC Club (the equivalent of Pro Clubs). That said, there have been instances of the feature needing to be fixed on certain occasions.

Crossplay makes the life of any player a lot easier since it dramatically reduces the time taken during matchmaking. However, the problem starts when it doesn't work as intended.

This can be due to a problem at the end of the game when there's an issue with the server. But a similar situation could arise in EA FC 24 due to a shortcoming on the player's side. A few tips and tricks can help them on such occasions.

Potential fix and solutions to enjoy Crossplay in EA FC 24

For crossplay to work smoothly and as intended, internet connectivity is a must. If there are any issues with the network you're using, the connection with the server can snap unintentionally, causing failures in matchmaking. However, there are some more steps that EA FC 24 players should take to ensure proper matchmaking while crossplay is enabled.

Enable crossplay

While crossplay is enabled by default in EA FC 24, there's an easy way for players to deactivate it. There have been reports of a bug that can often reset a player's preferences. Hence, it's essential to go to the matchmaking settings to ensure that crossplay is enabled in the first place. Players can turn it off, restart the game, and switch it back on if crossplay in matchmaking doesn't work.

NAT type

Having an open/moderate NAT ensures smooth matchmaking. Sometimes, a closed NAT type might allow you to log into EA's servers, but it will restrict you from matchmaking.

Thankfully, the NAT type of your network can be changed using methods like Port Forwarding. However, it's always advisable to consult a technician before taking such risks.

Using wired connection

The servers of EA FC 24 tend to malfunction even when the network at your end is working fine. This can sometimes happen if you're using a WiFi connection instead of a wired network. Moreover, enabling crossplay while playing on a wireless connection often results in latency and unnecessary lags and delays.

Using a LAN cable to connect your PC/console to the router is undoubtedly advisable. Not only will it solve any issue related to crossplay matchmaking, but it will make the overall gameplay far smoother.

Server maintenance

This is an obvious point that many EA FC 24 players often miss out on once they fail to find any matches or get access to the server. EA Sports tends to conduct server maintenance before any major update to ensure that all the tweaks are implemented in a proper fashion.

At those times, it's impossible to conduct any form of online matchmaking, irrespective of whether you have opted for or against crossplay in matches.