EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

As suggested by leaks on social media earlier this week, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat card as an SBC in Ultimate Team. This is one of the most meta attackers in the game, and gamers will certainly be excited to get their hands on such an amazing card by crafting the SBC.

However, with such an overpowered player being up for grabs, the SBC to unlock the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat card is also an expensive one. The card was worth over 3 million coins in the transfer market before the leaks surfaced and is still worth over 2.5 million coins as a tradeable card.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat SBC

The EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat card is worth a lot on the market, so the SBC is expected to be expensive as well.

Similar to previously released high-profile SBCs like Centurions Eusebio and POTM Mbappe, the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat SBC requires a lot of squads. There are 16 tasks in total:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

France

France players: Minimum one

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

87-rated squad

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

89-rated squad

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

While this is a lot of effort, the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat card is certainly worth it.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat SBC

While the market price of the EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat card has gone down a little due to the SBC, he is still one of the best Hero items in the game.

Here are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat SBC during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo:

Top Form

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Gabriel: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 67,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 110,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 180,000 coins

89-rated squad

Erling Haaland: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Marc Andre Ter Stegen: 89

Ruben Dias: 89

Rodri: 89

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Cost: 285,000 coins

90-rated squad

Erling Haaland: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Karim Benzema: 90

Aitana Bonmati: 90

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Cost: 427,000 coins

The EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat SBC costs around 2.8 million coins.