The EA FC 24 Destiny Udogie Future Stars SBC is now available for gamers to unlock on the very last day of the Future Stars event in Ultimate Team. The Italian wing-back has received an incredible upgrade to his overall rating and stats, leaving fans eager to get this Premier League youngster to add to their squads.

Most of the elite-tier left-backs from the Premier League have been released as SBCs so far in the Ultimate Team game cycle. With popular players like Winter Wildcards Kai Havertz no longer up for grabs, the EA FC 24 Destiny Udogie Future Stars SBC is an excellent option for those looking to bolster their ranks with a meta defender from this league.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Destiny Udogie Future Stars SBC

Unlike some of the other Future Stars SBC players released so far, which required just one squad, the EA FC 24 Destiny Udogie Future Stars SBC consists of two separate segments. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Task 1: Italy

Players from Italy: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Since this SBC does not need any in-form players, it will help bring down the overall cost of the challenge. Team of the Week cards always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their usability in SBCs, so the EA FC 24 Destiny Udogie Future Stars SBC is a worthwhile proposition due to its price and overall stats.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Destiny Udogie Future Stars SBC

With the Future Stars promo coming to an end and the FC Fantasy promo right around the corner, the price of fodder has risen slightly in the current state of the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Task 1: Italy

Florian Wirtz: 85

Marcos Llorente: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Linda Dallmann: 84

Catarina Macario: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 83

Jorginho: 83

Mats Hummels: 83

Guglielmo Vicario: 82

Cost: 28,000 coins

Task 2: Premier League

William Pacho: 87

Luca Netz: 86

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kiera Walsh: 85

Linda Dallmann: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Fabinho: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Luke Shaw: 83

Cost: 58,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 77,000 coins, which is excellent value for an 88-rated left-back from the Premier League with 91 pace and some excellent defensive PlayStyles.