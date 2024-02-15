EA FC 24 Savio Future Stars SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Savio Future Stars SBC is rumored for an impending release in Ultimate Team if reliable leaker FUT Sheriff is to be believed. In the last 24 hours, there have been plenty of leaks regarding the new cards coming to the mode. While almost all of them will be in packs, Savio is set to get his own special challenge.

This will be delightful for the fans as they won't have to rely on pack luck or buy him from the market. As long as someone completes all the tasks of his SBC, they will obtain the item. That said, no official information is available, but certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Savio Future Stars SBC based on how such challenges have worked thus far.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Savio Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team?

The official release date of the SBC remains unknown, so it could appear as early as later tonight on February 15. However, that will be the unlikely case since FUT Sheriff has predicted the EA FC 24 Savio Future Stars SBC to appear as part of the promo's Team 2. In other words, the SBC will appear on or after February 16.

Expand Tweet

This SBC could release tomorrow on Friday along with Team 2 cards. Typically, EA Sports always releases a promo item as part of SBC when a new set arrives. However, Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC has also been leaked, so players are requested to be patient and refrain from premature speculation. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Savio Future Stars SBC cost?

The completion cost of any challenge depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. Over the course of last seven days, all the SBCs have been pretty affordable in terms of completion costs. Players should still reserve a budget between 180,000-200,000 coins if they're interested in getting Savio's upcoming promo card.

If players use fodder from their own collection, they will have to spend fewer coins in the market. Do remember that fodder prices are at an all time low, and they could go up in future based on supply and demand for the cards.