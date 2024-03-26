EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio Ultimate Birthday SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio Ultimate Birthday SBC has been added to Ultimate Team for gamers to add to their squads. This Belgian forward has received plenty of special SBC versions in Ultimate Team over the years. However, his latest Ultimate Birthday card could possibly be his best item ever due to its five-star skill move abilities.

EA Sports has followed the trend of providing five-star boosts to either the skill moves or weak foot of players included in the Ultimate Birthday event with Lukebakio's new item. The new Sevilla FC recruit boasts five-star skill moves in addition to the Technical and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio Ultimate Birthday SBC

Similar to the recently released Reece James Squad Building Challenge, the EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio Ultimate Birthday SBC requires you to complete two segments to be unlocked.

However, this new inclusion's requirements are a lot more lenient, as its reward does not offer similar chemistry links as the Chelsea FC wing-back. This is what you need to do to complete this SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Task 2: LaLiga

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

While the first segment requires just an 82-rated squad, the requirement of a Team of the Week player will make it more expensive than expected. However, gamers can use their untradeables to complete the 83+ TOTW Upgrade to obtain one of these such an elusive item for cheap.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio Ultimate Birthday SBC

The Ultimate Birthday promo has lowered the price of fodder players in this transfer market's current state. While gamers can easily obtain untradeable fodder via upgrade SBCs, they can also purchase these cheap players to complete the EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio SBC in the most optimal manner:

Task 1: Top Form

Dusan Tadic: 82

David Garcia: 82

Guglielmo Vicario: 82

Fabian Schar: 82

Jadon Sancho: 82

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Stefan Savic: 82

Yui Hasegawa: 82

Etienne Capoue: 81

Jeremy Doku: 81

Cost: 44,000 coins

Task 2: LaLiga

Lucy Bronze: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jess Fishlock: 84

Cost: 31,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Dodi Lukebakio Ultimate Birthday SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is extremely reasonable, considering the reward on offer. The 88-rated card possesses some impressive attributes and PlayStyles, making it an offensive threat in this game's current meta.