EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest player SBC of the Ultimate Birthday promo is now live, with EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday SBC being available for those seeking a new right-back for their starting lineup. The Englishman has received a massive boost to his overall rating and stats, making him an elite-tier defender in the current meta.

Following the theme of the promo, the EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday card has also received a five-star weak foot boost to match his new stats and PlayStyles. This makes him even more viable on the virtual pitch, especially with the amazing Premier League chemistry links he offers.

His previous Centurions version was already overpowered, but this item is far better in every aspect.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday SBC

EA Sports has surprised the community by making the EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday SBC rather cheap and affordable. Unlike the Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni SBCs, this card only requires two squads to be unlocked despite being one of the best right-backs in the game.

These are the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Both segments of this challenge require a Team of the Week player to be completed, which will increase the price of the SBC due to the rarity and demand of these items in the current transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday SBC

With the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo, fodder is relatively cheap due to the number of packs being opened. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Reece James Ultimate Birthday SBC:

Task 1: England

Gregor Kobel: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Viktor Gyokeres: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Thiago: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Cost: 74,000 coins

Task 2: Premier League

Cyle Larin: 88

Alejandro Grimaldo: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Thiago: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Ellie Carpenter: 83

Cost: 105,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 179,000 coins, which is extremely good value for such an impressive right-back. The 91-rated card has some amazing PlayStyles for his position, making this a worthwhile SBC in Ultimate Team.