EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the FC Fantasy promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution being up for grabs. This is a paid EVO path, and gamers must pay with either coins or FC points to unlock the challenges and then complete them in order to gain the full benefit of the upgrades on offer.
The EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution has been aptly titled, as it is exclusively available for gamers to level up their right-backs and provide them with a boost to their stats and overall rating while also providing them with a new PlayStyle+.
All requirements of the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution
For a player to be eligible for the boosts and upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution, they must meet the following criteria and requirements that are mentioned in the EVO:
- Overall: Max 85
- Pace: Max 94
- Physical: Max 90
- Number of PlayStyle+: Max one
- Position: RB
- Must not be: CB
- Must not be: In progress Evolution
However, to unlock this path, gamers must pay either 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points. This could potentially deter many from trying to complete this Evolution, unlike some other free EVOs released so far during the FC Fantasy promo.
What are the upgrades provided by the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution?
Similar to most other EVOs released during the game cycle, this Evolution also consists of three separate levels, each with its own challenges and offering distinct boosts. These are the challenges of each segment:
Level 1 challenges
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game
- Assist three goals uisng your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty
Level 2 challenges
- Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game
- Score three goals uisng your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty
Level 3 challenges
- Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by atleast two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game
- Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game
Meanwhile, these are the boosts and additional PlayStyle+ on offer in these segments:
Level 1 Upgrades
- Shooting +1
- Passing +1
- Dribbling +1
- Defending +1
- Physical +1
Level 2 Upgrades
- Pace +1
- Shooting +1
- Passing +2
- Defending +1
- Physical +1
Level 3 Upgrades
- Pace +3
- Dribbling +2
- Defending +1
- Weak Foot +1
- PlayStyle+: Relentless
Best players to use for the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution
These are some of the best players to use for this EVO:
- Thierry Correia (Thunderstruck)
- Kyle Walker (Gold)
- Achraf Hakimi (Gold)
- James Tavernier (Team of the Week)
- Kevin Mbabu (Winter Wildcards)
- Alex Scott (Base Hero)
- Denzel Dumfries (Winter Wildcards)
- Marcos Llorente (Gold)
With such amazing players receiving additional boosts and the Relentless PlayStyle+, the Evolution is certainly worth the investment.