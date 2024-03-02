EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the FC Fantasy promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution being up for grabs. This is a paid EVO path, and gamers must pay with either coins or FC points to unlock the challenges and then complete them in order to gain the full benefit of the upgrades on offer.

The EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution has been aptly titled, as it is exclusively available for gamers to level up their right-backs and provide them with a boost to their stats and overall rating while also providing them with a new PlayStyle+.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution

For a player to be eligible for the boosts and upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution, they must meet the following criteria and requirements that are mentioned in the EVO:

Overall: Max 85

Pace: Max 94

Physical: Max 90

Number of PlayStyle+: Max one

Position: RB

Must not be: CB

Must not be: In progress Evolution

However, to unlock this path, gamers must pay either 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points. This could potentially deter many from trying to complete this Evolution, unlike some other free EVOs released so far during the FC Fantasy promo.

What are the upgrades provided by the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution?

Similar to most other EVOs released during the game cycle, this Evolution also consists of three separate levels, each with its own challenges and offering distinct boosts. These are the challenges of each segment:

Level 1 challenges

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Assist three goals uisng your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty

Level 2 challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Score three goals uisng your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty

Level 3 challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by atleast two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game

Meanwhile, these are the boosts and additional PlayStyle+ on offer in these segments:

Level 1 Upgrades

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +2

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +3

Dribbling +2

Defending +1

Weak Foot +1

PlayStyle+: Relentless

Best players to use for the EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution

These are some of the best players to use for this EVO:

Thierry Correia (Thunderstruck)

Kyle Walker (Gold)

Achraf Hakimi (Gold)

James Tavernier (Team of the Week)

Kevin Mbabu (Winter Wildcards)

Alex Scott (Base Hero)

Denzel Dumfries (Winter Wildcards)

Marcos Llorente (Gold)

With such amazing players receiving additional boosts and the Relentless PlayStyle+, the Evolution is certainly worth the investment.