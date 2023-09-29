EA FC 24 Elite Eight SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA FC 24's Ultimate Team has been a hot topic of excitement for soccer gaming enthusiasts. The Ultimate Team lets you build your own squad to compete against players and complete various challenges, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) being one of them. "Hybrid Nations" is one of the SBC challenge groups, and its sub-challenge, "Elite Eight," stands out as a captivating obstacle that promises generous rewards. In this article, we will look at this SBC, explore its requirements, and find an effective and cheap solution.

Is Elite Eight SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team worth it?

Successfully completing this challenge grants you access to an untradeable Rare Players pack containing 12 Rare Gold-rated players. Moreover, the additional benefit is the guarantee of receiving at least one Rare player with a rating of 83 or higher. This can be a game-changer for your Ultimate Team, adding valuable assets to your squad.

How to complete the Elite Eight SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Elite Eight SBC (Image via EA Sports)

These are the following requirements for the "Elite Eight" SBC challenge in EA FC 24:

Exactly eight nationalities in the squad Max two players from the same nation Max three players from the same club Min five rare players All gold players Minimum of 21 total chemistry points

The evident challenge in this list of requirements is building a squad with the required chemistry while incorporating players from different nations.

Here's a suggested lineup that meets all the requirements for the "Elite Eight" SBC in EA FC 24:

Goalkeeper (GK): Any Gold Rare player from Argentina

Any Gold Rare player from Argentina Left Back (LB): Any Gold Rare player from Belgium

Any Gold Rare player from Belgium Center Back (CB): Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) Center Back (CB): Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo)

Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) Right Back (RB): Any Gold Rare player from Spain

Any Gold Rare player from Spain Center Midfield (CM): Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) Center Midfield (CM): Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad)

Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad) Center Midfield (CM): Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) Left Wing (LW): Munir El Haddadi (UD Las Palmas)

Munir El Haddadi (UD Las Palmas) Striker (ST): Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal)

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal) Right Wing (RW): Erik Lamela (Sevilla)

As demonstrated in this lineup, eight players will operate on full chemistry, providing you with comfortable 24 chemistry points. It's important to note that the challenge only necessitates a minimum of 21 points, affording you some flexibility in your player choices.

To save coins, you can replace one of the named players with a player from the same nation and the same card rarity type. Similarly, for positions with players not on full chemistry (GK, LB, and RB), you can utilize suitable players from your club, provided they meet the nationality and card rarity requirements.

The cost of completing the "Elite Eight" SBC in EA FC 24 can fluctuate based on market dynamics and player availability. However, employing players from renowned leagues like La Liga and the Premier League often keeps costs within reason. As of the current market conditions, the estimated cost for this SBC solution should be relatively budget-friendly compared to some other challenges available in EA FC 24.