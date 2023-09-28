EA FC 24 leak hints at Pierre Kalulu being part of the RTTK promo

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is gearing up for the highly-anticipated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo, and fans are buzzing with excitement about potential inclusions. Talented French defender Pierre Kalulu has captured the attention of soccer enthusiasts worldwide. A leak from a reliable insider, Fut Scoreboard, states that he is set to receive a special card in the game, which will naturally improve his standing in the overall meta.

The RTTK's introduction occurred a few years ago. These special promo cards offer enhanced stats and sometimes great playstyles. These chosen footballers receive upgrades based on their respective teams' performances in club competitions, ending up as some of the most desired items in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/Fut Scoreboard.

French defender Pierre Kalulu rumored to be part of the RTTK in EA FC 24

Pierre Kalulu has had a rough start at Lyon B. Nevertheless, his performance at AC Milan has seen a progressive rise, which is naturally reflected in EA FC 24. Since joining the Italian club in 2020, he has successfully made more appearances than in his previous season. He has also significantly contributed to the club's recent success, including winning their Serie A title in 2021-2022.

The French potential iron wall has already received an impressive overall rating of 78 in EA FC 24. Given the game's slower gameplay at the moment, his pace and physical capabilities are helping him shine. A potential RTTK card will make him more viable by giving him higher stats.

What will RTTK Pierre Kalulu look like?

The official stats and features of Pierre Kalulu's alleged RTTK card are unknown, similar to previously rumored leaked players like Bruno Fernandes. However, Fut Scoreboard has offered a rumored prediction, informing that he could possibly be 84-rated. The insider also shared the following stat breakdown:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 56

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 74

Defending: 84

Physicality: 81

If these stats are officially confirmed, Pierre Kalulu will undoubtedly be one of the most potential quick-feet defenders in EA FC 24. This will help him defend better by reaching the ball first and taking possession with his enhanced speed and physicality, becoming a great addition to your team.