EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Twin SBCs in Ultimate Team, with two versions of the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday card up for grabs. The Premier League striker has received two items with the same overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles, one with five-star skill moves and the other with a five-star weak foot.

This is similar to the previously released Lois Openda and Sakina Karchaoui SBCs, offering gamers the opportunity to choose between five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. Being an attacker, both could be a viable option depending on your style of play, making the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday SBCs extremely appealing.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday SBCs

Expand Tweet

While the concept of Twin SBCs might be similar to the Karchaoui and Lois Openda SBCs, the two versions of the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday card only require a single squad each to be unlocked. These are the requirements for the version with five-star skill moves:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the five-star weak foot version:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Number of players in the squad: 11

While the rating threshold is rather lenient, the requirement of Team of the Week cards in both SBCs will make the challenge much more expensive than it appears. These items are always in high demand due to their rarity and usability in various SBCs, boosting their price in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday SBCs

Not only are the rating requirements for the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday SBCs extremely low, but the price of fodder players has also dropped during the ongoing event due to the number of packs being opened via rewards and the Ultimate Team store.

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to unlock the five-star skills version:

Thiago: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Szymon Zurkowski: 83

Joselu: 82

Enes Unal: 82

Javi Galan: 82

Linda Sembrant: 82

Sydney Lohmann: 82

Ashley Sanchez: 82

Nicolas Gonzalez: 81

Cost: 40,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to unlock the five-star weak foot version of the EA FC 24 Evan Ferguson Ultimate Birthday card:

Szymon Zurkowski: 83

Raheem Sterling: 83

Giulla Gwinn: 83

Jonas Hofmann: 83

Enes Unal: 82

Mauro Icardi: 80

Hakim Ziyech: 80

Matteo Darmian: 80

Joel Matip: 80

Claudio Bravo: 80

Sophia Kleinherne: 80

Cost: 38,000 coins