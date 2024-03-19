EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released two versions of the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to choose between. Sticking to the theme of the promo, one card possesses a five-star weak foot, while the other boasts five-star skill moves. Both items have the same stats and attributes, as well as the same PlayStyles and overall rating.

The Belgian striker has risen to prominence in recent times as one of the most beloved attackers in Ultimate Team due to his pace and overpowered stats on the virtual pitch. His latest two special versions are no different, as he now possesses a Double PlayStyle+ as well.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBCs

Instead of releasing the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBC as a player pick, EA Sports has released two SBCs. The requirements of both these SBCs are slightly unique, which is a testament to how there is a difference in effectiveness when it comes to five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot in the current meta of the game.

These are the requirements of the five-star weak foot version:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Meanwhile, these are the requirements of the skill-moves version:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: Top Notch

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Not only is the skill-moves version more expensive due to the higher rating requirements, it also requires the Team of the Week player.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBCs

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo has lowered the price of fodder players. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to obtain the skill moves version of the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBC:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Pualina Dudek: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Koke: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Cost: 22,000 coins

Task 2: Top Notch

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Christopher Operi: 87

Luis Alberto: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 120,000 coins

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 154,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the requirements of the weak foot version of the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBC:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 46,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Paulina Dudek: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Cost: 72,000 coins

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 154,000 coins

That concludes our foray into the EA FC 24 Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday SBC.