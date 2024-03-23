EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest set of Twin SBCs of the Ultimate Birthday promo is now live, with the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBCs being up for grabs. In keeping with the theme of the promo, there are two versions of the French wing-back that can be unlocked via different SBCs. While one has five-star skill moves, the other has a five-star weak foot, making both viable options on the virtual pitch.
The Ultimate Birthday promo has already provided gamers with plenty of options for their squads, with all of the inclusions featuring either a five-star weak foot or five-star skill moves. The latest EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC has both options available, making it an even more exciting proposition.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC
Similar to the Lois Openda SBC, the two different versions of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday have different requirements due to the nature of their abilities on the virtual pitch.
Given below are the requirements of the five-star skills version:
France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Meanwhile, these are the requirements of the five-star weak foot version:
France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the five-star skills version of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC:
France
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 84,000 coins
Top Form
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Mario Gotze: 88
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 120,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Mario Gotze: 88
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 120,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 154,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 229,000 coins
Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to obtain the five-star weak foot version of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC:
France
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Denis Zakaria: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
Cost: 38,000 coins
85-rated squad
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Denis Zakaria: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
Cost: 38,000 coins
Top Form
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Mario Gotze: 88
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 82,000 coins
86-rated squad
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 65,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 160,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 244,000 coins
Despite being rather expensive, both versions of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC are worth the coins.