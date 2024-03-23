EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest set of Twin SBCs of the Ultimate Birthday promo is now live, with the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBCs being up for grabs. In keeping with the theme of the promo, there are two versions of the French wing-back that can be unlocked via different SBCs. While one has five-star skill moves, the other has a five-star weak foot, making both viable options on the virtual pitch.

The Ultimate Birthday promo has already provided gamers with plenty of options for their squads, with all of the inclusions featuring either a five-star weak foot or five-star skill moves. The latest EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC has both options available, making it an even more exciting proposition.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC

Similar to the Lois Openda SBC, the two different versions of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday have different requirements due to the nature of their abilities on the virtual pitch.

Given below are the requirements of the five-star skills version:

France

France players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Meanwhile, these are the requirements of the five-star weak foot version:

France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the five-star skills version of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC:

France

Sandra Panos: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 84,000 coins

Top Form

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mario Gotze: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 120,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 154,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 229,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to obtain the five-star weak foot version of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC:

France

Christopher Operi: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 38,000 coins

Top Form

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mario Gotze: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 82,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 65,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 160,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 244,000 coins

Despite being rather expensive, both versions of the EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC are worth the coins.