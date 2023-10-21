EA FC 24 Evolutions Expert objective set: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

With the ongoing season of Ultimate Team coming to an end in EA FC 24, EA Sports has released the Evolutions Expert objective set to provide fans with the opportunity to obtain as much XP as possible. This objective allows gamers to use their coveted Evolutions players to earn a bunch of seasonal XP and some enticing pack rewards.

Evolutions have been an incredible addition to EA FC 24, revolutionizing the way Ultimate Team works by offering fans the ability to level up low-tier players and make them usable on the virtual pitch. There have been several Evolutions released so far in the game, and fans can use any of these players to complete the Evolutions Expert objective set.

The Evolutions Expert objective set is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released the Trailblazers Interceptor and Slide Tackler EVO paths in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, making this the perfect time to drop an objective set like this. The benefits of Evolutions Expert are two-fold, as its rewards feature both Seasonal XP and some amazing packs.

With the Trailblazers promo currently in full flow, as well as several high-tier SBCs being active, gamers are always on the lookout for as many packs as possible to get their hands on high-rated fodder and overpowered meta players. This makes the latest objective set even more enticing.

How to complete the Evolutions Expert objective set in EA FC 24

The Evolutions Expert objective set consists of eight segments, each with its own stipulations and rewards. Here are the requirements and rewards offered by the various challenges:

Score 5: Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an Evolutions player. Earn 500 XP.

Score 10 : Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an Evolutions player. Earn a Premium Gold Pack.

Score 15: Score 15 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an Evolutions player. Earn 500 XP.

Score 20: Score 20 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an Evolutions player. Earn an 81 x 2 Rare gold players pack.

Play 5 : Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum one Evolutions player in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ Player pick.

Play 10 : Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum one Evolutions player in your starting eleven. Earn an 80+ Player Pick.

Play 15 : Play 15 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum one Evolutions player in your starting eleven. Earn 1000 XP.

Play 20: Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum one Evolutions player in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ Rare gold player pack.

The reward for completing all the segments of the Evolutions Expert objective set is an 85+ x 2 Rare gold players pack, which is extremely valuable due to the number of expensive SBCs currently available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.