EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon card as an SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the legendary Spanish striker's best version. Not only has he received a significant stat boost over his base item during the Winter Wildcards event, but he has also been transformed into a five-star skiller.
Five-star skill moves are an important tool in the game's current attacking meta. This makes the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC even more appealing, as the Spaniard can now perform some of the most overpowered maneuvers in the game while also retaining his finishing abilities and pace.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC
While the SBC is nowhere as expensive as the recent Lev Yashin Winter Wildcards SBC, it is still rather demanding. The EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC requires 10 segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:
Born Legend
- Rare players: 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan
- Team rating: Minimum 81
Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team rating: Minimum 85
Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team rating: Minimum 85
86-rated squad
- Team rating: Minimum 86
86-rated squad
- Team rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team rating: Minimum 88
There are multiple Team of the Week player requirements in the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC, which will consequently increase the overall cost to complete the SBC.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC
With the fodder prices during the ongoing Campaign re-release event, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC:
Born Legend
- Any 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star
- Any 11 rare silver players
On a Loan
- Dusan Tadic: 82
- Katie Zelem: 82
- Danilo Pereira: 81
- Nemanja Matic: 81
- Kasper Schmeichel: 81
- Antonio Adan: 80
- Martin Zubimendi: 80
- Takefuso Kubo: 80
- Tatiana Pinto: 80
- Jonas Omlin: 80
- Vedat Muriqi: 80
Cost: 5,000 coins
Spain
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 40,000 coins
Top form
- Geyse: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Borja Iglesias: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 56,000 coins
86-rated squad
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 64,000 coins
86-rated squad
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 64,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 104,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Mahdi Camara: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 126,000 coins
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 188,000 coins
The overall cost of the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is around 650,000 coins, while his tradeable card only costs 500,000 coins. This makes the SBC not worth completing.