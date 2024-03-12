EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon card as an SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the legendary Spanish striker's best version. Not only has he received a significant stat boost over his base item during the Winter Wildcards event, but he has also been transformed into a five-star skiller.

Five-star skill moves are an important tool in the game's current attacking meta. This makes the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC even more appealing, as the Spaniard can now perform some of the most overpowered maneuvers in the game while also retaining his finishing abilities and pace.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC

While the SBC is nowhere as expensive as the recent Lev Yashin Winter Wildcards SBC, it is still rather demanding. The EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC requires 10 segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team rating: Minimum 81

Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team rating: Minimum 88

There are multiple Team of the Week player requirements in the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC, which will consequently increase the overall cost to complete the SBC.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC

With the fodder prices during the ongoing Campaign re-release event, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC:

Born Legend

Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

Any 11 rare silver players

On a Loan

Dusan Tadic: 82

Katie Zelem: 82

Danilo Pereira: 81

Nemanja Matic: 81

Kasper Schmeichel: 81

Antonio Adan: 80

Martin Zubimendi: 80

Takefuso Kubo: 80

Tatiana Pinto: 80

Jonas Omlin: 80

Vedat Muriqi: 80

Cost: 5,000 coins

Spain

Irene Paredes: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 40,000 coins

Top form

Geyse: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Borja Iglesias: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 56,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 104,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Mahdi Camara: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 126,000 coins

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 188,000 coins

The overall cost of the EA FC 24 Fernando Torres Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is around 650,000 coins, while his tradeable card only costs 500,000 coins. This makes the SBC not worth completing.