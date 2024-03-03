With Week 2 of the FC Fantasy promo in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC for gamers to add an amazing defensive item to their rosters. Considering how dominant the FC Barcelona Femeni team is, it will come as no surprise if the Swedish superstar is able to secure all four upgrades and become elite-tier in-game.
The FC Fantasy items released during this event are all dynamic in nature. They can receive up to four upgrades based on their individual performances and their teams' results in the league. This makes the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC even more tempting.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC
Similar to the previously released Timo Werner SBC, the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC also contains five segments in total, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the exact requirements of each squad:
FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Top Form
- Team of the Week player: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
The SBC requires a total of three Team of the Week players, which will significantly increase this challenge's completion cost. In-form players are always in high demand due to their rarity and usability in plenty of SBCs, making them more expensive.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC
These are the cheapest sets of players you can buy to complete this SBC during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo:
FC Barcelona
- Roberto Firmino: 86
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Koke: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Alessia Russo: 84
- Peter Gulacsi: 84
- Claudia Pina: 83
Cost: 65,000 coins
Top Form
- Dusan Vlahovic: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Bukayo Saka: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Koke: 84
- Alessia Russo: 84
- Marcos Llorente: 84
- Peter Gulacsi: 84
Cost: 92,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Amandine Henry: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Koke: 84
- Peter Gulacsi: 84
Cost: 122,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Dusan Vlahovic: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Amandine Henry: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Koke: 84
- Peter Gulacsi: 84
Cost: 137,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 198,000 coins
