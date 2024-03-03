With Week 2 of the FC Fantasy promo in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC for gamers to add an amazing defensive item to their rosters. Considering how dominant the FC Barcelona Femeni team is, it will come as no surprise if the Swedish superstar is able to secure all four upgrades and become elite-tier in-game.

The FC Fantasy items released during this event are all dynamic in nature. They can receive up to four upgrades based on their individual performances and their teams' results in the league. This makes the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC even more tempting.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC

Similar to the previously released Timo Werner SBC, the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC also contains five segments in total, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the exact requirements of each squad:

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week player: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The SBC requires a total of three Team of the Week players, which will significantly increase this challenge's completion cost. In-form players are always in high demand due to their rarity and usability in plenty of SBCs, making them more expensive.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo FC Fantasy SBC

These are the cheapest sets of players you can buy to complete this SBC during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo:

FC Barcelona

Roberto Firmino: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Keira Walsh: 85

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Koke: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Claudia Pina: 83

Cost: 65,000 coins

Top Form

Dusan Vlahovic: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Toni Kroos: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Koke: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Cost: 92,000 coins

87-rated squad

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Keira Walsh: 85

Amandine Henry: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Nicklas Sule: 84

Koke: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Cost: 122,000 coins

87-rated squad

Dusan Vlahovic: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Keira Walsh: 85

Amandine Henry: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Nicklas Sule: 84

Koke: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Cost: 137,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 198,000 coins

