EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution allowing gamers to level up their left-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with a new alternate position. This is a paid EVO and requires around 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points to be unlocked. Like most other paid EVOs released throughout the game cycle, there has been debate regarding whether the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution is worth unlocking or not.

While 100,000 coins or 500 FC points is not a small sum, this Evolution offers some amazing rating upgrades, new PlayStyles, as well as a new alternate position for your favorite left-back card.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution

To be eligible for the upgrades and boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution guide, a player must meet the following criteria in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 89

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Total positions: Max three

Position: LB

These are some of the best players in the game who fulfill these requirements and can receive amazing in-game boosts:

Kai Havertz: 87

Selma Bacha: 87

Eduardo Camavinga: 87

Emmanuel Petit: 87

John Arne Riise: 87

Quentin Merlin: 87

Joan Capdevila: 86

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 86

All challenges and upgrades of the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution

Bacha can be upgraded via this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to most other EVOs released over the course of the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution also features three levels, each with its challenges and upgrades. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +2

Passing +1

Defending +3

Physical +4

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +3

Passing +3

Dribbling +3

Defending +1

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

Level 3 upgrades:

Shooting +2

Weak foot +5 star

Playstyle Anticipate

Playstyle+ Jockey

Alternate position: RB

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to unlock these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro while conceding one goal or less using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro by at least two goals using your active EVO player.

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro.

Despite being a paid EVO, the EA FC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution is certainly worth completing to unlock a card that can compete with the upcoming Team of the Season items.

