EA FC 24 Future Stars Cup objective set: All tasks, reward tiers, and more

With the second week of the Future Stars promo in full swing in Ultimate Team, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Future Stars Cup objective has been released as well. Cup-based objectives have been a recurring theme in almost every major promo so far, providing gamers with access to plenty of XP and special packs to test their luck.

While these types of objectives are always tough to complete due to the skill-based matchmaking and limited amount of gamers on offer, the rewards are always worth the effort. The EA FC 24 Future Stars Cup objective set is no different as there are plenty of exciting packs and up to 1000 XP up for grabs in the reward tiers.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Future Stars Cup objective set

Similar to previous such cup-based objective sets, the EA FC 24 Future Stars Cup has to be completed in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly section. The name of the mode is called Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Future Stars Cup, and these are the various stipulations and reward tiers associated with the challenges of this set:

Play 1 : Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn a 82+ x 2 players pack.

: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn a 82+ x 2 players pack. Play 5 - Future Stars Cup: Play five matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn 500 XP.

- Future Stars Cup: Play five matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn 500 XP. Play 10 - Future Stars Cup: Play ten matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn 500 XP.

- Future Stars Cup: Play ten matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn 500 XP. Win 2 - Future Stars Cup: Win two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

- Future Stars Cup: Win two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack. Win 4 - Future Stars Cup: Win four matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 83+ x 3 players pack.

- Future Stars Cup: Win four matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 83+ x 3 players pack. Win 6 - Future Stars Cup: Win six matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 84+ x 2 players pack.

- Future Stars Cup: Win six matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 84+ x 2 players pack. Win 8 - Future Stars Cup: Win eight matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a one of three 85+ rare gold player pick.

- Future Stars Cup: Win eight matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a one of three 85+ rare gold player pick. Win 10 - Future Stars Cup: Win ten matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly Future Stars Cup. Earn a 83+ x 10 players pack.

The overall group reward for completing the entire set is a 86+ x 2 players pack.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Future Stars Cup objective?

Despite being hard to complete due to the competition, all cup-based objectives are worth completing in Ultimate Team due to the rewards on offer. By completing this objective in particular, gamers can earn a wide variety of packs for the latest Future Stars event, as well as some valuable XP to make progress in the latest season of Ultimate Team.