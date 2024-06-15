EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Festival of Football in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution. It will allow gamers to level up mid-tier German players and elevate them to the level of high-tier meta cards. This is a free EVO, making it even more exciting, especially considering the caliber of upgrades on offer.

With the Make your Mark promo in full swing, EA Sports has already released some massive free EVOs for gamers to grind and obtain meta cards. The EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution is the perfect fit for this event, as the EURO tournament is being hosted by Germany.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution

Gosens can be evolved (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 92

Physical: Max 90

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Number of PlayStyles: Max two

Country/Region: Germany

These requirements are quite lenient and will allow gamers to upgrade some decent players.

Best players to upgrade in the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution

These are some of the best players who meet the requirements and can be leveled up using this EVO:

Michael Ballack: 87

Florian Wirtz: 87

Kai Havertz: 87

Nico Schlotterbeck: 87

Robin Gosens: 87

Anton Stach: 87

Leon Goretzka: 86

Emre Can: 86

All these items are already usable due to their stats, and the EVO will make them even better.

All upgrade and requirements of the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution

Similar to the Incisive Pass EVO, the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +4

Shooting +7

Defending +3

Physical +4

PlayStyle Trivela

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +5

Passing +4

Dribbling +4

Defending +4

PlayStyle Rapid

Level 3 Upgrades

Passing +3

Dribbling +3

Physical +5

Skill Moves +1 star

PlayStyle Dead Ball

PlayStyle+ Slide Tackle

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to get those upgrades:

Level 1 Challenges

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player.

Score three goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Assist five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Considering the upgrades on offer and its lenient requirements, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

