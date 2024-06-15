  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 15, 2024 23:44 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Festival of Football in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution. It will allow gamers to level up mid-tier German players and elevate them to the level of high-tier meta cards. This is a free EVO, making it even more exciting, especially considering the caliber of upgrades on offer.

With the Make your Mark promo in full swing, EA Sports has already released some massive free EVOs for gamers to grind and obtain meta cards. The EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution is the perfect fit for this event, as the EURO tournament is being hosted by Germany.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution

Gosens can be evolved (Image via EA Sports)
Gosens can be evolved (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 87
  • Pace: Max 92
  • Physical: Max 90
  • Number of PlayStyles: Max seven
  • Number of PlayStyles: Max two
  • Country/Region: Germany

These requirements are quite lenient and will allow gamers to upgrade some decent players.

Best players to upgrade in the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution

These are some of the best players who meet the requirements and can be leveled up using this EVO:

  • Michael Ballack: 87
  • Florian Wirtz: 87
  • Kai Havertz: 87
  • Nico Schlotterbeck: 87
  • Robin Gosens: 87
  • Anton Stach: 87
  • Leon Goretzka: 86
  • Emre Can: 86

All these items are already usable due to their stats, and the EVO will make them even better.

All upgrade and requirements of the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution

Similar to the Incisive Pass EVO, the EA FC 24 German Glory Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 Upgrades

  • Pace +4
  • Shooting +7
  • Defending +3
  • Physical +4
  • PlayStyle Trivela

Level 2 Upgrades

  • Pace +5
  • Passing +4
  • Dribbling +4
  • Defending +4
  • PlayStyle Rapid

Level 3 Upgrades

  • Passing +3
  • Dribbling +3
  • Physical +5
  • Skill Moves +1 star
  • PlayStyle Dead Ball
  • PlayStyle+ Slide Tackle

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to get those upgrades:

Level 1 Challenges

  • Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges

  • Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play three Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player.
  • Score three goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges

  • Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play two rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
  • Assist five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Considering the upgrades on offer and its lenient requirements, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी