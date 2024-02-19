EA FC 24 Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Jackson Showdown SBCs leaked: Possible costs and more

If the recent rumors ring true, the Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Jackson Showdown SBC is coming soon to EA FC 24. The information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff and ASYTrader, with the former sharing the information on their X account. The recent update will delight many, as Showdown SBCs can always offer potential bargains.

EA Sports has confirmed a new Showdown SBC is coming soon. However, they have remained tight-lipped about the featured footballers. Hence, certain predictions can be made about the Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Jackson Showdown SBC based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Jackson Showdown SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

For starters, the EA FC 24 Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Jackson Showdown SBC will be based on the upcoming Carabao Cup fixture. Chelsea will be going up against Liverpool at Wembley on February 25, 2024. Showdown SBCs typically feature a high-octane game and are released about 72 hours before kick-off.

Either February 21 or 22 are possible dates, but EA Sports hasn't mentioned anything in this regard. The upcoming Showdown challenges could arrive as early as on February 19. Readers are requested not to draw any premature speculation about when the SBCs will be available.

Once the SBC set goes live, a detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much will the EA FC 24 Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Jackson Showdown SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their respective conditions. Typically, Showdown SBCs are released in pairs, but it's not mandatory to unlock both cards. In fact, one of the two items can get boosts based on the outcome of the fixture.

The last Showdown SBC, featuring Chukwueze and Sangare, was pretty affordable for players. However, the upcoming set could be expensive as they are expected to feature cards from two Premier League giants. Players should amass at least 120,000 coins for each card, but the actual completion costs could be more.