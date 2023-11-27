EA FC 24 Showdown Otavio vs Malcom SBCs: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Showdown SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Otavion and Malcom representing their respective teams ahead of their ROSHN Saudi League clash. This is an interesting addition to the game, as these players provide chemistry to some extremely popular cards in the world of Ultimate Team.

The latest Thunderstruck promo has provided gamers with plenty of content to grind for in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the latest Showdown SBCs being a new inclusion. Both Otavio and Malcom are big names in the Saudi League, and with Al Nassr and Al Hilal facing off soon, this will undoubtedly be a popular set of SBCs in the latest title.

Showdown Otavio and Malcom are now available via SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Black Friday celebrations have introduced a host of special cards in EA FC 24, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar currently having boosted versions in packs at the moment. However, gamers often face challenges while trying to accommodate them in their squads. This problem has now been solved with the addition of Showdown Otavio and Malcom.

Otavio is a fellow Portuguese athlete playing alongside Ronaldo at Al Nassr, while Malcom is a fellow Brazilian playing alongside Neymar at Al Hilal. This will make these SBCs even more popular with gamers, as chemistry can be the key to securing more wins.

How to complete the Showdown Otavio SBC in EA FC 24?

The Portuguese attacking midfielder possesses an 86-rated version that can be unlocked by submitting a single squad with the following restrictions:

Players from Portugal: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week player: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of Team of the Week items in the current state of the transfer market. However, this could possibly be worth the investment, as the card can receive a +2 to its overall rating if Al Nassr win the match and +1 if they draw.

How to complete the Showdown Malcom SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the previous SBC, this card can be unlocked with a single squad. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Number of players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

This SBC is also estimated to cost around 60,000 coins. While it does not require an in-form item, the rating threshold is higher. When comparing the base versions of these two players, Malcom is certainly better at first glance. However, Otavio could become the superior item in the future, depending on the result of their fixture.