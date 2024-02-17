EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Stars SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Stars SBC is set to arrive very soon in Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their X account. Bade adds to the long list of SBCs that are expected to be released over the next few days as part of the Future Stars celebrations.

No official information is available as of this writing regarding the EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Stars SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges have been released so far in Ultimate Team. There are ample reasons for fans to be excited about this rumored SBC.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Stars SBC to arrive?

Since EA Sports hasn't stated the official release date, the EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Stars SBC could arrive as early as later tonight on February 17. That said, last Saturday saw the release of the Andriy Shevchenko Future Stars Icon SBC. Similarly, fans are expecting the Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC to be released tonight.

Bade could be released either on February 19 or February 20 as well. Last week, two new SBCs featuring young football talents were rolled out on Monday and Tuesday. EA Sports is expected to follow the same pattern once more. That said, readers are requested to refrain from premature speculation at this point in time. Once the SBC is officially released, a detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Stars SBC cost?

The completion cost of any challenge depends on the tasks and their conditions. The Team 1 SBCs were really affordable, but the same can't be said about the Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC, which dropped last night. However, Bade's SBC is more likely to be an affordable option than an expensive one.

Players should reserve a budget between 80,000 and 90,000 coins, but the actual cost could be less. Moreover, gamers can always save more coins by using fodders from their own collections instead of buying them from the market.