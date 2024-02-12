EA FC 24: Is the Future Stars Pulsar pack worth buying?

The Future Stars Pulsar pack was released on February 11 in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. For the first time, EA Sports has started to offer guaranteed promo items (current promos) in special packs that are available in the store. This certainly makes the current pack a very interesting choice for many, but there's the question of its cost as well.

Typically, special promo packs tend to be far more expensive than ordinary offerings available in the store. The Future Stars Pulsar pack is the most expensive offering of Ultimate Team until now, costing a whopping 700,000 coins or 4,500 FC Points. Hence, it is crucial for you to properly analyze the content that you can potentially receive from it.

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Pulsar pack contents?

You will get 40 different items from this pack, 35 of which will be Rare Gold cards in EA FC 24. All Rare Gold players will be rated 84 or higher, and five of them will be rated 89 or higher. Additionally, you're guaranteed any two Future Stars players, along with three Future Stars Icon Pick loans for 10 games each.

Like the previously released EA FC 24 Supernova pack, the Pulsar pack also guarantees a Future Stars item and, in fact, offers a minimum of two.

Detailed odds of the pack (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 24 Future Stars Pulsar pack odds

The pack odds determine the chances of finding a particular type of card from the pack. Here are the odds for the cards in this pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 91%

Team of the Week Player - 81%

Future Stars Player - 100%

Future Stars Icon Player - 29%

Is the EA FC 24 Future Stars Pulsar pack worth buying?

This pack, as expensive as it might be, is definitely the best promo addition in a long time. While you're guaranteed two Future Stars items, they might be rated lower than 87, reducing their potential value. However, this pack has an excellent chance for you to get a Future Stars Icon player.

Most of the Future Stars Icons are incredible items in the game, and some of them will be irreplaceable for the next few months. Moreover, you're guaranteed at least five walkouts aside from the two EA FC 24 Future Stars, and all of those will be rated 89 or higher.

There's plenty of value on offer from this pack, but then again, there's always an element of risk associated with any pack. However, if you have enough disposable coins, the Pulsar pack could land you some incredible cards for your squad.