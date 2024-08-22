EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 98-rated version of the Dutch legend and add him to their starting rosters. The card was released as part of the Greats of the Game (GOTG) promo during the Festival of Football celebrations, earning both upgrades and becoming one of the best attackers on the virtual pitch.

Greats of the Game Icons were live cards with dynamic ratings, having the potential to be boosted twice based on their nation's performances in COPA America and the EUROs. Given how impressive the Netherlands was, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC card has exceptional stats.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC

The SBC has 16 segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Paolo Maldini GOTG SBC, the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC also requires several segments to be completed. These are the requirements of all 16 squads:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Jopie

Netherlands players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The Flying Dutchman

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Legend

LaLiga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad (x 2)

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad (x 3)

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad (x 2)

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Not only are these stipulations reasonable, but the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC requires only one TOTS or TOTW player to be completed, making it even easier to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most cost-effective solutions for the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC during the ongoing FUTTIES Week 5 promo:

Jopie

Victor Osimhen: 88

Patri Guijjaro: 88

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Serge Gnabry: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Pierre Emile Hojberg: 84

Chloe Kelly: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Filip Kostic: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 31,000 coins

The Flying Dutchman

Victor Osimhen: 88

Patri Guijjaro: 88

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Serge Gnabry: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Pierre Emile Hojberg: 84

Chloe Kelly: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Filip Kostic: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 31,000 coins

League Legend

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Thiago: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 40,000 coins

Top Notch

Dreyer: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Martin Odegaard: 87

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Thiago: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 45,000 coins

88-rated squad x 2

Charles De Ketelaere: 95

Christiane Endler: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Paulina Dudek: 84

Gabriel: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Cost: 48,000 coins

89-rated squad

Julio Cascante: 93

Michael Murillo: 92

Ramon Sosa: 92

Luka Modric: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Kim Little: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Cost: 65,000 coins

90-rated squad x 3

Davide Frattesi: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Michael Murillo: 92

Jorge Sanchez: 92

Toni Kroos: 86

Lea Schuller: 86

Kim Little: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Ronald Araujo: 86

Lauren Hemp: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Cost: 73,000 coins

91-rated squad

Joao Neves: 95

Armando Broja: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Cost: 84,000 coins

92-rated squad x 2

Manuel Ugarte: 94

Edson Alvarez: 93

Georges Mikautadze: 93

Jorge Sanchez: 93

Maximilian Mittelstaadt: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 92,000 coins

Overall, the EA FC 24 Johan Cruyff GOTG Icon SBC is worth completing due to his amazing stats, PlayStyles, and Icon chemistry.

