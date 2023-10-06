EA FC 24 Jonathan David RTTK SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Jonathan David RTTK SBC is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack the upgraded Lille striker's card for their squad by completing a series of tasks. The ongoing Road To The Knockouts promo is going strong, with EA Sports regularly adding special cards to the game commemorating the footballers fighting their way through the group stages of the various European tournaments.

These special cards are dynamic in nature, which means they may get in-game upgrades depending on the performances of their real-life counterparts. This added incentive allows EA FC 24 players to pack a card at a lower rating now, with the possibility of having it boosted in the future.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing the Jonathan David RTTK SBC, with a list of all the requirements complete with fodder cost estimations and a short analysis of the reward.

The 86-rated Jonathan David RTTK SBC allows EA FC 24 players to pack a dynamic card for their Ultimate Team Squad

Expand Tweet

The Jonathan David Road To The Knockouts Squad Building Challenge was released along with the RTTK Team 2, with the likes of Modric and Lewandowski joining the promo. While EA FC 24 players looking to get those cards will have to depend on opening packs, they can add Jonathan David's special card to their collection by completing the SBC.

Here are all the requirements for the Squad Building Challenge, along with their respective fodder estimations:

Task 1: 85-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Fodder Estimation: 33,000 to 35,000 Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Small Gold Players Pack

Task 2: Ligue 1

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players in the squad from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Fodder Estimation: 60,000 to 65,000 Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack

Task 3: 86-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Fodder Estimation: 58,000 to 62,000 Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack

Is the Jonathan David RTTK card worth getting in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

To get is EA FC 24 card, players will need to complete all the tasks listed above, which will cost a hefty sum of around 150K coins. However, the card is dynamic and has the potential to get upgrades if Lilles wins its next matches in the Europa Conference Cup.

To help determine whether completing the Jonathan David RTTK SBC is worth your time, here are all of his in-game stats at the time of writing:

Overall : 86

: 86 Position : ST (Alt- CF)

: ST (Alt- CF) Pace : 88

: 88 Shooting : 87

: 87 Passing : 77

: 77 Dribbling : 84

: 84 Defense : 40

: 40 Physicality : 81

: 81 Skills : 3 Star

: 3 Star Weak foot: 5 Star

Do keep in mind that the card has a good chance of getting more upgrades, making it better in the future.