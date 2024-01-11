EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (January 11): All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

Similar to most Thursdays in Ultimate Team, the latest batch of EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups arrived for gamers to complete on January 11, 2023. These are some of the most worthwhile SBCs to complete, especially for gamers looking to get their hands on tradeable packs during the current Versus promo or to save for an upcoming event.

EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups are also unique among other pack-based challenges, as they are linked to real-life football matches. They depict some of the most anticipated and influential upcoming clashes, and this title's latest SBC is no different. Each of its segments represents a different fixture and offers a separate pack reward as well.

All tasks in the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC

Expand Tweet

Similar to previous such SBC sets, EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups' latest variation consists of four individual segments. Each squad has a unique set of restrictions and stipulations to match the football match it represents.

These are the specific requirements of each task:

Task 1: RB Leipzig vs Frankfurt

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Players from the same nation: Minimum three

Players from the same club: Maximum three

Player level: Minimum Silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

Number of players from LA LIGA EA SPORTS: Minimum two

Leagues: Minimum two

Players from the same nation: Maximum four

Gold players: Minimum three

Player level: Minimum silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

Milan vs Roma FC

Number of players from Milan or Number of players from Roma FC: Minimum two

Number of nations/regions: Minimum four

Clubs: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Manchester United vs Tottenham

Number of players from Manchester United: Minimum one

Number of players from Spurs: Minimum one

Leagues: Maximum four

Players from the same club: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 13,000 coins, with the group reward being a Rare Electrum Players pack.

EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups cheapest solutions

Task 1: RB Leipzig vs Frankfurt

Niklas Lomb: 66

Sofie Zdebel: 66

Dimitrios Theodorou: 65

Wilmar Gonzalez: 67

Freddy Oncoy: 65

Juan Millian: 66

Juan Pintado: 67

Kevin Schumacher: 67

Hansell Riojas: 67

Juan Diego Rojas: 66

Juan David Valencia: 67

Cost: 2,500 coins

Task 2: Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

Ermal Krasniqi: 68

Louis Munteanu: 68

Victor Diaz: 75

Alex Fernandez: 75

Vlad Achim: 66

Ovidiu Bic: 65

Junior Pius: 66

Branislav Ninaj: 67

Mihai Balasa: 67

Diogo Qeuiros: 66

Ruben Duarte: 75

Cost: 3,100 coins

Task 3: Milan vs Roma FC

Stanislav Tecl: 71

Valentin Castellanos: 79

Stephan El Sharaawy: 78

Leandro Paredes: 77

Nicolo Rovella: 77

Tadeo Allende: 71

Edo Kayembe: 71

Diego Llorente: 77

Javier Baez: 71

Julio Buffarini: 71

Franko Andrijasevic: 70

Cost: 3,400 coins

Task 4: Manchester United vs Tottenham

Valdrin Mustafa: 64

Andre Becker: 64

Isco: 80

Giovanni Lo Celso: 81

Oriol Romeu: 80

Phallon Tullis-Joyce: 80

Sergi Roberto: 80

Moritz Fritz: 64

Christoph Greger: 64

Nico Hug: 64

Rui Silva: 81

Costs: 4,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC?

With the Versus promo being live in Ultimate Team and the Team of the Year promo approaching rapidly, gamers are looking to obtain as many packs as possible. This makes the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing due to the cheap and tradeable packs it offers.