EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (January 11): All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

Similar to most Thursdays in Ultimate Team, the latest batch of EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups arrived for gamers to complete on January 11, 2023. These are some of the most worthwhile SBCs to complete, especially for gamers looking to get their hands on tradeable packs during the current Versus promo or to save for an upcoming event.
EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups are also unique among other pack-based challenges, as they are linked to real-life football matches. They depict some of the most anticipated and influential upcoming clashes, and this title's latest SBC is no different. Each of its segments represents a different fixture and offers a separate pack reward as well.
All tasks in the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC
Similar to previous such SBC sets, EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups' latest variation consists of four individual segments. Each squad has a unique set of restrictions and stipulations to match the football match it represents.
These are the specific requirements of each task:
Task 1: RB Leipzig vs Frankfurt
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum one
- Players from the same nation: Minimum three
- Players from the same club: Maximum three
- Player level: Minimum Silver
- Team chemistry: Minimum 14
Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad
- Number of players from LA LIGA EA SPORTS: Minimum two
- Leagues: Minimum two
- Players from the same nation: Maximum four
- Gold players: Minimum three
- Player level: Minimum silver
- Team chemistry: Minimum 18
Milan vs Roma FC
- Number of players from Milan or Number of players from Roma FC: Minimum two
- Number of nations/regions: Minimum four
- Clubs: Minimum three
- Rare players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 75
- Team chemistry: Minimum 22
Manchester United vs Tottenham
- Number of players from Manchester United: Minimum one
- Number of players from Spurs: Minimum one
- Leagues: Maximum four
- Players from the same club: Minimum four
- Team overall rating: Minimum 77
- Team chemistry: Minimum 26
The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 13,000 coins, with the group reward being a Rare Electrum Players pack.
EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups cheapest solutions
Task 1: RB Leipzig vs Frankfurt
- Niklas Lomb: 66
- Sofie Zdebel: 66
- Dimitrios Theodorou: 65
- Wilmar Gonzalez: 67
- Freddy Oncoy: 65
- Juan Millian: 66
- Juan Pintado: 67
- Kevin Schumacher: 67
- Hansell Riojas: 67
- Juan Diego Rojas: 66
- Juan David Valencia: 67
Cost: 2,500 coins
Task 2: Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad
- Ermal Krasniqi: 68
- Louis Munteanu: 68
- Victor Diaz: 75
- Alex Fernandez: 75
- Vlad Achim: 66
- Ovidiu Bic: 65
- Junior Pius: 66
- Branislav Ninaj: 67
- Mihai Balasa: 67
- Diogo Qeuiros: 66
- Ruben Duarte: 75
Cost: 3,100 coins
Task 3: Milan vs Roma FC
- Stanislav Tecl: 71
- Valentin Castellanos: 79
- Stephan El Sharaawy: 78
- Leandro Paredes: 77
- Nicolo Rovella: 77
- Tadeo Allende: 71
- Edo Kayembe: 71
- Diego Llorente: 77
- Javier Baez: 71
- Julio Buffarini: 71
- Franko Andrijasevic: 70
Cost: 3,400 coins
Task 4: Manchester United vs Tottenham
- Valdrin Mustafa: 64
- Andre Becker: 64
- Isco: 80
- Giovanni Lo Celso: 81
- Oriol Romeu: 80
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce: 80
- Sergi Roberto: 80
- Moritz Fritz: 64
- Christoph Greger: 64
- Nico Hug: 64
- Rui Silva: 81
Costs: 4,000 coins
Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC?
With the Versus promo being live in Ultimate Team and the Team of the Year promo approaching rapidly, gamers are looking to obtain as many packs as possible. This makes the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing due to the cheap and tradeable packs it offers.