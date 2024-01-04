The latest set of Marquee Matchups are now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the most significant and hyped upcoming matches in club football. With the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo approaching its conclusion and the new Versus series beginning soon, this is the perfect time to release such a pack-based SBC.

Marquee Matchups have been an integral aspect of Ultimate Team since Squad Building Challenges were first introduced in this series in FIFA 17. Their requirements have become more lenient with time, making these SBCs more accessible and easy to complete at a cheap price. However, their rewards are just as impressive as ever in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The clash between Torino and Napoli headlines the latest set of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Club competitions are heating up across Europe, with every game week being increasingly significant in determining the overall standings in various league tables. And some of the most anticipated upcoming fixtures are featured in the latest batch of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

After comfortably securing the Serie A title last season, reigning champions Napoli are currently struggling to keep up with league leaders Inter. Their upcoming match against Torino is of utmost importance and is the highest-featured match in Marquee Matchups, which also includes games from Liga Portugal, La Liga, and Turkey's Super Lig.

How to complete Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to previous Marquee Matchups SBCs, this one also includes four segments, each representing a unique fixture and consisting of a specific set of stipulations. These are the requirements:

Besiktas vs Kasimpasa

Number of players from the Trendyol Superlig: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Boavista vs FC Porto

Number of players from Liga Portugal: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Nationalities: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum two

Player level: Minimum Silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Espanyol vs Getafe

Number of players from Espanyol + Number of players from Getafe: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Number of players from Spain: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same nation: Minimum four

Nationalities: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Torino vs Napoli

Number of players from Torino or Napoli: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 15,000 coins, and its group reward is a Mega Pack. This bonus is worth around 35,000 coins in the EA FC 24 store, which alone makes the Squad Building Challenge a worthwhile proposition.