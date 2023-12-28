The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and involves some of the most highly anticipated and important upcoming fixtures in European football. With league competitions heating up across that continent, the results of these games will go a long way in determining the participating teams' league standings.

Marquee Matchups SBCs have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since Squad Building Challenges were first introduced in FIFA 17. While these inclusions' requirements have become easier and more forgiving with time, their rewards are as enticing as ever — especially with the plethora of special cards currently up for grabs in EA FC 24.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United is the featured fixture in the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most entertaining and competitive league in club football. And its latest season is an excellent example of the quality its teams offer. The upcoming clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United will significantly affect the top four standings, and the importance of their match is evident from their inclusions in the latest EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups.

Expand Tweet

Like previous similar SBCs, this one also contains four individual segments, each representing a different upcoming match. It includes Valencia vs. Villareal, as well as the game scheduled between Genoa and current Serie A leaders Inter. The historic Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers is also featured in this batch of Marquee Matchups.

How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

These are the specific requirements of each individual segment in this SBC:

Celtic vs Rangers

Players from the cinch Prem: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same nation: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum four

Player quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Genoa vs Inter

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Italy players: Minimum one

Players from the same league: Maximum three

Gold players: Minimum three

Player quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Valencia vs Villareal

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from Spain: Minimum two

Players from the same league: Minimum five

Nations/Regions: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Liverpool players: Minimum one

Newcastle United: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 13,000 coins, while its group reward is a Rare Electrum players pack worth 30,000 coins in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team store.

Every individual segment in this challenge also offers a unique pack, which makes the SBC worth completing for gamers looking to get their hands on as many packs as possible during this game's latest Winter Wildcards event.