The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and involves some of the most highly anticipated and important upcoming fixtures in European football. With league competitions heating up across that continent, the results of these games will go a long way in determining the participating teams' league standings.
Marquee Matchups SBCs have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since Squad Building Challenges were first introduced in FIFA 17. While these inclusions' requirements have become easier and more forgiving with time, their rewards are as enticing as ever — especially with the plethora of special cards currently up for grabs in EA FC 24.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United is the featured fixture in the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The Premier League is widely regarded as the most entertaining and competitive league in club football. And its latest season is an excellent example of the quality its teams offer. The upcoming clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United will significantly affect the top four standings, and the importance of their match is evident from their inclusions in the latest EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups.
Like previous similar SBCs, this one also contains four individual segments, each representing a different upcoming match. It includes Valencia vs. Villareal, as well as the game scheduled between Genoa and current Serie A leaders Inter. The historic Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers is also featured in this batch of Marquee Matchups.
How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
These are the specific requirements of each individual segment in this SBC:
Celtic vs Rangers
- Players from the cinch Prem: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from the same nation: Minimum five in your starting eleven
- Rare players: Minimum four
- Player quality: Minimum silver
- Total chemistry: Minimum 14
Genoa vs Inter
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Players from the same league: Maximum three
- Gold players: Minimum three
- Player quality: Minimum silver
- Total chemistry: Minimum 18
Valencia vs Villareal
- LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Players from Spain: Minimum two
- Players from the same league: Minimum five
- Nations/Regions: Minimum four
- Team overall rating: Minimum 75
- Total chemistry: Minimum 22
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
- Liverpool players: Minimum one
- Newcastle United: Minimum one
- Clubs: Minimum six in your starting eleven
- Rare players: Minimum four
- Team overall rating: Minimum 76
- Total chemistry: Minimum 26
The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 13,000 coins, while its group reward is a Rare Electrum players pack worth 30,000 coins in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team store.
Every individual segment in this challenge also offers a unique pack, which makes the SBC worth completing for gamers looking to get their hands on as many packs as possible during this game's latest Winter Wildcards event.