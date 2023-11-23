EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (November 23) - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC has been released in EA FC 24. With Black Friday content arriving in the game, the recurring Squad Building Challenge may not be the focus of today's content release. However, Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking to get their hands on some easily obtainable packs for a reasonable amount of effort should definitely take a look at the challenge.

This article will be a short guide to efficiently completing the Marquee Matchups SBC, with possible solutions and fodder cost estimates listed for each task, which are themed around upcoming real-life footballing matchups.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is live in EA FC 24

With EA FC 24 having been released almost two months ago, regular players should already know what the Marquee Matchups SBC is all about. Much like the previous iterations of the Squad Building Challenge, this one has four tasks as well. Below are the requirements for each of them, with the individual pack rewards also noted to help players.

Sample solutions tailored to each task in the Marquee Matchups SBC are also given for the ease of players.

Girona v Athletic Club

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from La Liga: Minimum of 2

Same Club #: Maximum of 4

# of rare cards: Minimum of 2

Player level: Silver or Gold

Squad Total Chemistry: Minimum of 14

Pack reward: Gold Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 3,000 to 5,500 Coins across platforms

Solution: Here's an example of a squad that EA FC 24 players may find useful to complete the challenge.

GK: Peackock-Farell

Defender: Tavsan, Juninho, Lee Han Beom, Beijmo

Midfielders: Millar, Feghouli, Koulierakis, Bardghji

Strikers: Savio, Marvin

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia M'gladbach

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of Borussia Dortmund players + # of Borussia M'gladbach players in the squad: Minimum of 2

# of German players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Same league count: Minimum of 3

Gold players: Minimum of 3

Player Quality: Silver or Gold

Total Squad Chemistry points: Minimum of 18

Pack reward: Smalle Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 3,500 to 6,500 Coins across platforms

Solution: Below is an example of a solution EA FC 24 players can emulate to complete the task

GK: Chory

Defenders: Wober, Friedrich, Klarer, Ritmuller

Midfield: Sissoko, Stach, Schafer

Striker: Ludwigson, Bauereisen, Kinsombi

Juventus v Inter

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Juventus: Minimum of 1

# of players from Inter: Minimum of 1

# of clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same nation #: Minimum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Pack reward: Smalle Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 4,000 to 6,500 Coins across platforms

Solution: This is a viable solution to the task that EA FC 24 players can draw on.

GK: Audero

Defense: Tang Chaung, Ndicka, Rugani, Lenzini

Midfield: Borini, Youssef, Frattesi, Germello, Darmian

Striker: Arnautovic

Manchester City v Liverpool

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Manchester City: Minimum of 1

# of players from Liverpool: Minimum of 1

# of nationalities represented in the squad: Maximum of 4

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 76

Pack reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 4,500 to 7,000 Coins across platforms

Solution: Below is a solution that EA FC 24 players can emulate to complete the task

GK: Chapman

Defense: Zinchenko, Houghton, Adarabioyo, Doherty

Midfield: Kiernan, Matthews, Chalobah, Pasalic, Peric

Striker: Nketiah

Completing all of the tasks in the Marquee Matchups will net EA FC 24 players a Mega Pack as a group reward, meaning one can get five solid packs for the price of around 20-25,000 in terms of fodder. This makes the Marquee Matchups SBC quite worth the price.

With the Black Friday special promo Thunderstruck slated to arrive in-game tomorrow, players looking to pack some of the new cards should ideally be stocking up on as many in-game packs as possible. And the Marquee Matchups SBC is perfect for that.