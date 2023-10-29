EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the second version of the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving fans a second opportunity to potentially get their hands on an overpowered player. Heroes are some of the most coveted and viable players in the current meta, making this SBC especially enticing at this stage of the season.

The previous edition of the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC marked the first instance of such a pack being introduced in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, making it a huge hit with gamers around the globe. After a time period of several weeks, EA Sports has re-released the SBC yet again, but with a different set of requirements.

The Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Heroes were first introduced in FIFA 22, and the roster has only improved and grown ever since. Several low-tier Icons have also been downgraded to Hero status, but this change has only made them even more usable due to the boosts in their stats. With how useful they are on the pitch as well as for squad building in EA FC 24, the latest Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC is extremely appealing.

While the rewards are still the same, the requirements have been slightly altered to mirror the current state of the transfer market. This has left fans wondering whether the SBC offers the same value as its previous iteration.

How to complete the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While its predecessor only consisted of a single 85-rated squad as its requirements, the latest edition features two segments, each with its own stipulations and rewards. These are the specific requirements of each squad:

84-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 coins. Despite the requirements being more demanding, the price of the SBC has remained mostly similar due to the shift of fodder prices in the transfer market. Most Ultimate Team enthusiasts also have plenty of untradeables from various game modes to lower the costs even further.

Is it worth completing the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the most expensive and desirable players that can be obtained from this SBC pack:

Yaya Toure

Ramires

Claudio Marchisio

Saeed Al Owairan

Joe Cole

Thomas Brolin

Robbie Keane

Sidney Govou

Ledley King

All these players are worth much more in the transfer market than the cost of the SBC, which makes the SBC worthwhile. The SBC can also be completed twice, giving gamers two shots to try their luck.