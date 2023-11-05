EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has re-released the fan-favorite Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of gamers. With Icons being as overpowered as they are on the virtual pitch, fans are always looking to add one of these elite-tier items to their squads. This makes SBCs like this extremely enticing and popular.

There was significant hype surrounding the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC's first release in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. And with the Hero Upgrade being re-launched, it comes as no surprise that the Icon pack is available once again as well.

The Max 87 Icon Upgrade has returned to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Icon roster has gone through several changes over the years. With Legends being rebranded as Icons in FIFA 18, retired athletes were provided with three base versions each to represent various stages in their careers.

However, this game's rating system has reverted back to the Legend days, with each footballer having only one base version in EA FC 24. Icons with a maximum rating of 87 are now available in the re-released Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC.

With this challenge being a re-launch, its requirements have been lowered to reflect the price of fodder in the transfer market. This makes the SBC much more accessible and easy to grind towards.

How to complete the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessor, this SBC consists of two individual segments. However, its rating requirements have been lowered. These are the exact stipulations that gamers must fulfill to unlock its reward pack:

84-rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players: Exactly 11

85-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of completing this SBC is around 110,000 coins, which is lower than its earlier iteration. That is to be expected, considering the lower rating thresholds mentioned in the requirements of this inclusion.

Is it worth completing the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are the most expensive and overpowered players available in the pack offered by this SBC :

Fernando Torres

Gianfranco Zola

Frank Rijkaard

Micheal Ballack

Michael Essien

Gianluca Zambrotta

John Barnes

Claude Makelele

Emmanuel Petit

Sol Campbell

Nemanja Vidic

All these players are worth much more in the Ultimate Team transfer market than the price of this SBC. That makes it worthwhile to test your luck at obtaining one of these elusive items.