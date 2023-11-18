EA FC 24 Obrun SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Puzzle SBC of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with professional Esports athlete Obrun being represented in the virtual world. The Exceed team member will be participating in the upcoming FC Pro Open and has received an SBC dedicated to his efforts as part of the latest FC Pro Live promo.

FC Pro Live is a brand new addition to the world of Ultimate Team, seamlessly incorporating the world of competitive Esports gaming with EA FC 24. With some of the best gamers from across the world, including Obrun, coming together to compete for an amazing prize pool in the FC Pro Open, this is the best time to release such an SBC.

Exceed's Obrun has received a Puzzle SBC as part of the FC Pro Live promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Challenge SBCs have been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team in recent years and remain just as viable and popular in EA FC 24. Not only do they provide fresh content on a regular basis, they also offer access to some cheap and easy packs for gamers to try and obtain some brand-new special cards. The latest such Puzzle SBC is themed around competitive Esports player Obrun.

The Italian superstar is one of the most prominent and successful players in the world of EA Sports FC and will be hoping to improve his resume even further by emerging victorious in the upcoming FC Pro Open. With the FC Pro Live promo incorporating these Esports athletes into Ultimate Team, it comes as no surprise he is featured as an SBC.

How to complete the Obrun SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to most other challenge SBCs, this SBC also contains a single squad with a certain set of restrictions. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Players from Italy: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 25

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,000 coins, which comes as no surprise considering the negligible price of low-tier gold fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. The low rating threshold mentioned in the requirements allows gamers to use a mix of gold and silver cards, making the challenge cheap and accessible.

Is it worth completing the Obrun SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC offers a Prime Mixed Players Pack upon completion, which is worth much more than the cost of completing the SBC. It is also similar to the ManuBachoore and Mark11 SBCs and is part of the FC Pro Live Puzzle Completionist objective. All these factors make it an amazing SBC, which is definitely worth completing.