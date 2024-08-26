EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC is yet another Greats of the Game Icon in Ultimate Team. The French legend is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, and while his price has plummeted during the ongoing promo, he is still worth unlocking.

Greats of the Game Icons are undoubtedly some of the most sought-after and overpowered players in the current meta. The FUTTIES and Pre Season promos have lowered their prices by putting them back in packs, and the EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC allows gamers to get their hands on this superb item by submitting some squads.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC

Unlike the previously released Mia Hamm and Eusebio Icon SBCs, the EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC requires very few segments to be completed. With this card's easy availability in packs at the moment, its price has crashed a lot, which is reflected in the SBC requirements as well.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The following are the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Les Bleus

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 887

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The SBC does not even require a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card to be completed. While these items are not too expensive in the current state of the transfer market, they can still make challenges a bit more costly to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC in Ultimate Team

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With the Pre Season promo combining the FUTTIES week 5 roster with other high-rated FUTTIES items and putting all these cards in packs, the price of fodder is at an all-time low.

The following are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Patrick Vieira GOTG Icon SBC most efficiently and optimally possible;

Les Bleus

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Martin Odegaard: 87

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Thiago: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 40,000 coins

League Legend

Julio Cascante: 93

Michael Murillo: 92

Ramon Sosa: 92

Luka Modric: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Kim Little: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Cost: 56,000 coins

Overall, the SBC is definitely worth completing.

