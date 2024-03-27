EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has surprised fans by releasing the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution in Ultimate Team, granting them the ability to unlock a Radioactive player during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday event. Such EVOs have been a recurring presence across several promos in this game cycle. It's also worth noting that players of this variety are always welcome additions due to the chemistry boosts they offer.
The Radioactive promo was a success in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with boosted versions of superstars like Messi and Valverde. However, the chemistry perks offered by these cards were even more useful than their stats and attributes. This makes the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution even more exciting, as it allows you to upgrade a silver item to a 90-rated one.
All requirements of the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution
To receive the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution, you must meet the following requirements:
- Overall: 74
- Pace: Max 80
- Shooting: Min 64
- Dribbling: Max 78
- Physical: Max 79
- Must not be: CM
- Number of PlayStyles+: Max zero
Some of the best players you can use for this EVO are as follows:
- Georges Mikautadze
- Fabio Silva
- Mia Fishel
- Max-Alain Gradel
These attackers all receive immense boosts to their overall ratings and stats through this EVO, along with five-star skill moves as well as the First Touch+ and Technical+ PlayStyles.
All challenges and upgrades of the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution
Similar to most other EVOs released so far, the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution contains three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:
Level 1 Upgrades:
- Pace +5
- Passing +5
- Dribbling +4
- Defending +4
- Physical +4
Level 2 Upgrades:
- Shooting +6
- Passing +8
- Dribbling +6
- Defending +4
- PlayStyle+ First Touch
Level 3 Upgrades:
- Pace +7
- Shooting +9
- Dribbling +6
- Physical +6
- PlayStyle+ Technical
- Skill moves +four-star
Meanwhile, the following are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes in Ultimate Team to avail these benefits:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Score two goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro.
