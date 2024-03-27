EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has surprised fans by releasing the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution in Ultimate Team, granting them the ability to unlock a Radioactive player during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday event. Such EVOs have been a recurring presence across several promos in this game cycle. It's also worth noting that players of this variety are always welcome additions due to the chemistry boosts they offer.

The Radioactive promo was a success in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with boosted versions of superstars like Messi and Valverde. However, the chemistry perks offered by these cards were even more useful than their stats and attributes. This makes the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution even more exciting, as it allows you to upgrade a silver item to a 90-rated one.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution

To receive the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution, you must meet the following requirements:

Overall: 74

Pace: Max 80

Shooting: Min 64

Dribbling: Max 78

Physical: Max 79

Must not be: CM

Number of PlayStyles+: Max zero

Some of the best players you can use for this EVO are as follows:

Georges Mikautadze

Fabio Silva

Mia Fishel

Max-Alain Gradel

These attackers all receive immense boosts to their overall ratings and stats through this EVO, along with five-star skill moves as well as the First Touch+ and Technical+ PlayStyles.

All challenges and upgrades of the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution

Similar to most other EVOs released so far, the EA FC 24 Radioactive Dynamo Evolution contains three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Pace +5

Passing +5

Dribbling +4

Defending +4

Physical +4

Level 2 Upgrades:

Shooting +6

Passing +8

Dribbling +6

Defending +4

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 3 Upgrades:

Pace +7

Shooting +9

Dribbling +6

Physical +6

PlayStyle+ Technical

Skill moves +four-star

Meanwhile, the following are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes in Ultimate Team to avail these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score two goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro.

