EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez Golazo SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez Golazo SBC under the Golazo promo in Ultimate Team. The reward it offers is ideal for gamers looking for a defensive upgrade to their squad. Mexican legend Rafael Marquez has received a significant boost to his overall rating and stats with his new Golazo item. As such, he's now a viable defender in this game's current meta.

The Golazo promo has seen an incredible start to its first week, introducing upgraded versions of Heroes and Icons like David Ginola and Johan Cruyff. Some of these players even have two different versions available in the game at the moment. However, the EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez is unique, as it is an SBC offering the Mexcian's only special version.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez Golazo SBC

Unlike the recently released Saeed Al Owairan SBC, the EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez Golazo SBC provides gamers with the premium Golazo version of the Mexican superstar. However, it is also much cheaper and requires only four squads to be completed. These are the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

LaLiga

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The various Team of the Week players required in this SBC will definitely boost the price of the card overall.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez Golazo SBC

These are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing promo to complete the EA FC 24 Rafael Marquez Golazo SBC:

FC Barcelona

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Nicklas Sule: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Mathhias Ginter: 84

Raphinha: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Koke: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 30,000 coins

LaLiga

Luka Modric: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Fran Kirby: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 54,000 coins

Top Form

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Daniel Munoz: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Jonas Hofmann: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 105,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Daniel Munoz: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 155,000 coins