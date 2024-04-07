EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC for gamers to grind and get their hands on a card of this legendary Brazilian in Ultimate Team. While just the base version of this fan-favorite Icon is on offer, it is still an amazing item that can compete with some of the best players on the virtual pitch.

While some might be skeptical about completing the latest EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC due to him having multiple better versions, including his Thunderstruck and Future Stars Icon cards, the 93-rated base version is still impressive. It has the stats and PlayStyles to be a viable attacker in this game's current meta, and gamers can complete the new Squad Building Challenge over time by crafting upgrade SBCs.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC

Similar to the recently released Mia Hamm and Eric Cantona Icon Squad Building Challenges, the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be completed. It has a total of 18 segments with the following requirements:

Born Legend (EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC)

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC)

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Rossoneri

Milan players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC

Ronaldinho has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC:

Born Legend (EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC)

Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC)

Any 11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Icon SBC)

Thiago: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Fabinho: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Unai Simon: 83

Cost: 13,000 coins

Rossoneri

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

FC Barcelona

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Raphinha: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

League Finesse

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 98,000 coins

Top Notch

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 98,000 coins

87-rated squad

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 98,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 130,000 coins

89-rated squad

Tomas Rosicky: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Julie Pasquereau: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Luka Modric: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 167,000 coins

90-rated squad

Birgit Prinz: 91

Iago Aspas: 91

Will Orban: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Tomas Rosicky: 90

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 240,000 coins

