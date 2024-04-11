EA FC 24 Showdown Alex Sandro vs Francesco Caputo SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest set of EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs are now live in Ultimate Team, with Alex Sandro representing Juventus and Francesco Caputo representing Empoli ahead of their clash in the eSerie A TIM. While this is not a real-life fixture, the players released in this set of SBCs are linked to the esports competitors representing the two clubs, with the winning card receiving an upgrade.

EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs are always exciting, as they incorporate real-life results from the world of football and esports into Ultimate Team. Like every other SBC released during the game cycle, either Alex Sandro or Francesco Caputo will receive a +2 upgrade based on the result of the eSerie A match. Both cards will receive a +1 in case of a draw.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Alex Sandro vs Francesco Caputo SBCs

Both EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs require just a single squad to be unlocked. While Alex Sandro is a defender, Francesco Caputo is an attacker. This makes their viability differ on the virtual pitch in the current meta of the game. However, both cards possess impressive stats that make them usable in their respective positions, especially if they were to receive the upgrade.

Caputo has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements to unlock the 88-rated Brazilian left-back from Juventus:

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

Meanwhile, these are the requirements to unlock the Italian striker from Empoli:

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Not only is the rating threshold higher for Sandro, but he also requires a TOTW item, making him considerably more expensive than Caputo.

Cheapest solution of the EA FC 24 Showdown Alex Sandro vs Francesco Caputo SBCs

Alex Sandro is an amazing left-back (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo event to unlock the EA FC 24 Showdown Alex Sandro card:

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 90,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to unlock the Francesco Caputo card:

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 25,000 coins