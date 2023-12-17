EA Sports has released the very first UWCL Showdown SBC cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Hayley Raso and Daphne Corboz receiving special versions. These athletes are representing their respective sides ahead of the much-anticipated real-life fixture between Real Madrid and Paris FC through this challenge. The winning team's player card will be eligible for further upgrades.

The addition of cards featuring women to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has provided EA Sports with plenty of opportunities to release fresh and exciting content for gamers to enjoy. Both the Icon and Hero rosters now contain items dedicated to female players, and this also applies to Showdown SBCs, with Hayley Raso and Daphne Corboz's cards being this title's latest additions.

Hayley Raso and Daphne Corboz have received Showdown cards via SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Competition in the UWCL is heating up, and EA Sports has capitalized on the hype surrounding it by releasing a set of Showdown SBCs that offer cards for Hayley Raso from Real Madrid and Daphne Corboz from Paris FC. The player from the upcoming match's winning team will see their item receive a further +2 upgrade in EA FC 24, and both cards will receive +1 in case of a draw.

With the Team of the Group Stage promo now being live, the UEFA hype is at its peak in Ultimate Team. This makes it the perfect opportunity to release SBCs like this and add more excitement around upcoming clashes.

How to obtain Showdown Hayley Raso in EA FC 24

The Australian winger from Real Madrid can be obtained by submitting a single squad while meeting these requirements:

Players from Real Madrid: Minimum one in your starting eleven

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 17,000 coins, which is driven up primarily by the price of 86-rated fodder cards in Ultimate Team's transfer market. However, you can try to reduce your expenses by grinding League SBCs to potentially pack an untradeable 86-rated item.

How to unlock Showdown Daphne Corboz in EA FC 24

Similar to the previous SBC, the one you need to accomplish to get Paris FC's French midfielder also requires a single squad. These are the restrictions that gamers must abide by while submitting it:

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

87 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 27,000 coins. With its rating threshold being higher than Haley's Showdown challenge while also requiring an 87-rated player, it comes as no surprise that this SBC costs more in EA FC 24.