EA FC 24 Division 1 Feminine Squad Foundations objective set: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

The latest set of Squad Foundations objective players is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Lea Le Garrec, Manon Revelli, and Faustine Robert representing the Division 1 Feminine. These athletes play for some of the best clubs on the female side of football in France and have received boosted versions on the virtual pitch.

Division 1 Feminine, also known as D1 Arkema, is one of the most popular female leagues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team due to its host of overpowered players and special cards. This comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with women's football, as the league is home to some of the best teams in the sport.

Gamers have more overpowered cards with availability of Division 1 Feminine Squad Foundations objective players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The latest Squad Foundations objective is another fine example of the merits of women being added to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24. Not only does it highlight the growing quality of the female side of the sport and bring exposure to some amazing players, but it also provides gamers with overpowered cards to add to their squads.

With players like Le Garrec, Robert, and Revelli receiving boosted versions, fans now have access to even more viable options.

While minor league players are often hard to accommodate into a lineup due to chemistry issues, EA Sports recently released the RTTK Selma Bacha SBC and the Squad Foundations Nadjma Ali Najim SBC, making it easy to fit all these players in the same team.

How to complete the Division 1 Feminine Squad Foundations objective in EA FC 24

Similar to previous releases of such objective sets, these challenges can be completed in Squad Battles, Champions, or Division Rivals, making them accessible to the entire community. Here is how to complete them, along with the various reward tiers:

Creative Maestro: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Division 1 Feminine player. Earn 83-rated Squad Foundations Revelli.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Division 1 Feminine player. Earn 83-rated Squad Foundations Revelli. French Finish : Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Division 1 Feminine player. Earn a Premium Gold pack.

: Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Division 1 Feminine player. Earn a Premium Gold pack. Play 6 : Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with at least 2 Division 1 Feminine players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Squad Foundations Robert.

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with at least 2 Division 1 Feminine players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Squad Foundations Robert. Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with at least 2 Division 1 Feminine players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 rare gold players pack.

By completing all four segments, gamers can get their hands on an 85-rated Squad Foundations Lea Le Garrec with the following stats:

Pace: 76

Shooting: 86

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 75

Physicality: 80

With stats like these, she will definitely be a viable midfielder in the current meta of EA FC 24.