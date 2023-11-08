EA FC 24 Showdown Midge Purce vs Jordyn Huitema SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Showdown SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Midge Purce and Jordyn Huitema representing Gotham FC and OL Reign respectively. This is the second occurrence of such SBCs in the game cycle so far and is the first ever instance of women being released as part of this fan-favorite Showdown concept in the history of Ultimate Team.

Showdown SBCs were first introduced to Ultimate Team in FIFA 20. These SBCs represent real-life upcoming football matches, with the player from the winning team receiving an additional +2 boost over their initial upgrade. In case the match ends in a draw, both players receive a +1 boost.

Midge Purce and Jordyn Huitema have received special cards as part of the latest set of Showdown SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has added a breath of fresh air to squad building in EA FC 24, providing gamers with an even more extensive selection of players to choose from. The latest Showdown SBC, including Midge Purce and Jordyn Huitema, is a fine example, as these players have received significant upgrades and will be really useful in the current meta of the game.

This Showdown focuses on the upcoming clash between Gotham FC and OL Reign in the NWSL. This is one of the most prominent leagues in women's football and is depicted accurately in Ultimate Team as well.

How to complete the Midge Purce Showdown SBC in EA FC 24?

Showdown Midge Purce has an overall rating of 85 with the following key attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 81

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 46

Physicality: 76

The SBC to obtain this special card consists of only one segment with the following stipulations:

Players from the United States: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players with a minimum OVR of 86: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 25,000 coins, which is driven primarily by the cost of 86-rated fodder players in the current state of the transfer market.

How to complete the Jordyn Huitema Showdown SBC in EA FC 24?

Similar to previously released Showdown cards, Jordyn Huitema has also received an 85-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 85

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 55

Physicality: 81

To unlock this card, gamers must submit a single squad with the following requirements:

Number of players from Canada: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 38,000 coins. While its requirements are similar in terms of rating when compared with the Midge Purce SBC, Jordyn Huitema is more expensive due to the cost of Team of the Week players in EA FC 24.