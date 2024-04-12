EA FC 24 Showdown Sebastian Haller vs Fredrik Jensen SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest batch of EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team, with Sebastian Haller and Fredrik Jensen receiving 89-rated special versions. However, these are not regular Showdown cards, as they are linked to the result of the VBL Grand Final instead of a real-life football fixture between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg.

This is the second such set of EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs to be released recently, incorporating the world of esports into Ultimate Team. Both Sebastian Haller and Fredrik Jensen have received a massive boost to their overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles, making them viable players in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Sebastian Haller vs Fredrik Jensen SBCs

Similar to the recently released Alex Sandro and Francesco Caputo SBCs, the EA FC 24 Showdown Sebastian Haller vs Fredrik Jensen SBCs also require just a single squad each to be completed. Unlocking such high-caliber cards by submitting just one segment each is definitely an exciting proposition for gamers looking to add some Bundesliga attackers to their roster.

Jensen has some impressive attributes (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements for the Borussia Dortmund striker:

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for FC Augsburg CAM:

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Number of players in the squad: 11

The requirement of Team of the Week EA FC 24 items in both SBCs will definitely increase the overall expenditure due to their inflated cost in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Sebastian Haller vs Fredrik Jensen SBCs

Haller has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 Showdown Sebastian Haller SBC:

Patrick Pflucke: 85

Alvaro Morata: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Dani Olmo: 83

Borja Iglesias: 83

Patrick Schick: 83

Konrad Laimer: 83

Adrianna Franch: 83

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 82

Mario Rui: 81

Cost: 39,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to complete the Fredrik Jensen SBC:

Jadon Sancho: 82

Gaetane Thiney: 82

Jeremy Doku: 81

Daphne Corboz: 81

Athenea: 81

Antonio Adan: 80

Harvey Barnes: 80

Pau Lopez: 80

Marcus Edwards: 80

Sjoeke Nusken: 80

Merritt Mathias: 80

Cost: 39,000 coins

Both SBCs are similar in price despite the rating threshold difference. Each player also has their own merits in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. However, Sebastian Haller is more suited to the current meta of the game compared to Fredrik Jensen.