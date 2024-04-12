EA FC 24 Showdown Sergi Roberto vs Nordi Mukiele SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs featuring UEFA Champions League matches, with Sergi Roberto and Nordi Mukiele representing FC Barcelona and PSG ahead of their quarter-finals clash. The first leg of the fixture ended in a win for the Spanish side and this set of SBCs is linked to the second leg.
With everything to play for in the second leg of their Champions League match, EA Sports has capitalized on the hype by releasing the EA FC 24 Showdown Sergi Roberto and Nordi Mukiele SBCs. The winner of the match will receive a +2 to their overall rating, with both cards receiving a +1 in the event of a draw.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Sergi Roberto vs Nordi Mukiele SBCs
Unlike the recently released Alex Sandro vs Francesco Caputo and Sebastian Haller vs Fredrik Jensen SBCs, the EA FC 24 Showdown Sergi Roberto vs Nordi Mukiele SBCs require more than one segment each to be unlocked. Both cards require two squads each.
These are the requirements to unlock the Spanish midfielder from FC Barcelona:
Task 1:LaLiga
- LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Task 2: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Meanwhile, these are the requirements to obtain the French defender from Ligue 1 champions PSG:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Task 2: Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
While both cards require Team of the Week players to be unlocked, not only does the former require two TOTW items, it also has a higher rating threshold than the latter. This makes Sergi Roberto much more expensive than Nordi Mukiele.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Sergi Roberto vs Nordi Mukiele SBCs
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to obtain the Spanish midfielder:
LaLiga
- Edon Zhegrova: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Sadio Mane: 86
- Milan Skriniar: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Marcos Llorente: 84
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Thiago: 84
Cost: 60,000 coins
Top Form
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Victor Osimhem: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Florian Wirtz: 85
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Randal Kolo Muani: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
Cost: 82,000 coins
Meanwhile, these are the cheapest solutions for the French defender from PSG:
France
- Thiago: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Lisandro Martinez: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Peter Gulacsi: 84
- Randal Kolo Muani: 84
- Marco Asensio: 83
- Unai Simon: 83
Cost: 13,000 coins
Ligue 1
- Edon Zhegrova: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Lisandro Martinez: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Yannick Carrasco: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
Cost: 50,000 coins