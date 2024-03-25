EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest defender EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution staying true to its name and providing an incredible upgrade to CBs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO as well, so gamers will not have to spend any coins or FC Points to avail the boosts offered by these challenges.

This is just one of the numerous EVO paths in EA FC 24 released over the course of the Ultimate Birthday promo, much to the delight of gamers around the world. EA Sports has given fans plenty of content during this event, and with such amazing boosts on offer, the EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution is certainly a welcome new addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution

To qualify for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements:

Overall: Max 86

Pace: Max 84

Physical: max 86

Posiition: CB

Must not be: CDM

Number of PlayStyles: Max 8

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

These are some of the best players who are eligible:

Ronald Araujo: 86

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Gabriel: 86

Raphael Varane: 86

Mats Hummels: 86

Samuel Umititi: 86

Pierre Kalulu: 86

Jurrien Timber: 86

All these players are already viable on the virtual pitch, and the upgrades in this EVO will boost their usability in the current meta of the game even further.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution

Similar to a lot of other EA FC 24 EVOs released so far during the Ultimate Birthday event, the EA FC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution also has three levels. These are the various upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Shooting +1

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Upgrades:

Pace +!

Passing +2

Dribbling +2

Physical +2

PlayStyle Trickster

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +2

Dribbling +2

Defending +2

Skill moves + Four-star

Weak Foot + Four-star

PLayStyle+: Block

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you will have to complete in various EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game modes to unlock the boosts on offer:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or rivals/champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Achieve one clean sheet in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win two Squad Battles (or rivals/champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win three Squad Battles (or rivals/champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or rivals/champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.